Alinskism, Did We, the People, Ever Think This Would Unfold in America?

Going back to the future is Saul Alinsky’s social agenda in the United States. The book, “America will never be a socialist country” by Democratic socialism and alinskism in America, author, denies reality what is unfolding in front of every American’s eyes.

Alinskism is exactly what is taking place in the United States, once upon a time a great country.

Saul David Alinsky – born on January 30, 1909, Chicago, Illinois, died on June 12, 1972, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California – was an American community organizer-activist and a political theorist. His work through the Chicago-based Industrial Areas Foundation, dedicated to helping poor communities organize to press demands upon landlords, politicians and business leaders earned him national recognition and notoriety for his work.

Alinsky believed in identifying local centers of power and using them as bases for community organizing.

The book, “Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals,” by Saul D. Alinsky, was first published in 1971. Written in the midst of radical political developments its direction Alinsky was one of the first to question, he was an impassioned counsel to young radicals on how to effect constructive social change and know “the difference between being a realistic radical and being a rhetorical one.”

Like Thomas Paine, the English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary before him, Alinsky combined in both, his person and writing, the political engagement’s intensity with an absolute insistence on rational political discourse and adherence to the American democratic tradition.

Nowadays, Americans who hold to the American nation’s founding principles are increasingly under assault from the political Left, the Alinsky’s nest.

Alinsky’s book offers a comprehensive account of the Left’s motivations, its guiding philosophy, and operating strategy. Most importantly, it clarifies the true nature of the assault, as well as how to defend Americanism and its values against political and cultural attack as strategized by Alinsky and other members of the leftist counterculture.

The Alinsky Washingtonians

In 1969, Hillary Rodham, AKA Clinton, wrote a 92-page senior thesis for Wellesley College about the views advocated by community organizer Saul Alinsky, titled “There Is Only the Fight “: An Analysis of the Alinsky Model.

Barack Obama wrote about Alinsky in his books. David Horowitz’s book “Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model” explains Obama’s ideology.

By looking at the work of one of Obama’s heroes-radical Chicago “community organizer” Saul Alinsky, the Alinsky Model examines the roots of Leftist administration’s effort to subject America to a wholesale transformation. Alinsky, the 60s radicals’ guru, urged his followers to be flexible and opportunistic and say anything to gain power, which they can then use to radically change existing social and economic institutions. Alinsky’s work in the 60s and his advice to radicals to seize any weapon to advance their cause influenced Obama who came up in the ranks through the Chicago network, created by Alinsky’s network.

In his book Horowitz crucial question to the American people is, “And presidential disciples of Alinsky, what will they create?”

Though Saul Alinsky died almost half a century ago, his writings have been a great influence on those who are in political control of the American nation today.

Americans must look everywhere around them and admit that today Alsinskism is happening all over the US.

All of Alinskism 8 rules are taking place and are in play.

According to Saul Alinsky, in order to create a socialist state there are eight levels of population control that must be achieved before the big picture unfolds, the creation of a socialist state:

Healthcare – control healthcare and you control the people. Poverty – create/increase/maximize the poverty level; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you provide everything for them to exist and survive. Debt – increase the national debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty, more dependability on government assistance. Gun Control – remove the ability of the people to defend themselves from government intimidation, tyranny and encroachment. That way you are put in the position to create a police state. Welfare – take control of every aspect of people’s life. E.g. food, housing, and income. Education – take control of what people read, listen to and watch; take control of what children are taught and learn in school. Religion – remove the belief in God from schools and government’s institutions. Class Welfare – divide the people into wealthy and poor categories, victims and “privileged.” This would cause more social disconnect, and will make it easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Saul Alinsky merely simplified Vladimir Lenin’s original scheme for a world conquest by communism, under Russian rule. Lenin was born April 22, 1870, Ulyanovsk, Russia, died January 21, 1924, Gorki Leninskiye, Russia. Joseph Stalin – born December 18, 1878, Gori, Georgia, died March 5, 1953, Kuntsevo Dacha, Moacow, Russia – who succeeded Lenin described his converts as “Useful Idiots.”

Alinskism and its ‘useful idiots‘ have destroyed every nation in which they have seized power and gained control. It is presently happening at an alarming rate in the United States.

Some say that Alinsky would probably break his “rules” for social change today.

Those seeking ways to combine structure and momentum-based organizing models have much fertile terrain to explore. Meaning, conducting open dialogue between the worlds of “resourceful mobilization” and “disruptive power”; and it would involve allowing those immersed in labor and community organizing cultures to compare their methods with the insights into mass mobilization that come out of strategic nonviolence and civil resistance traditions.

In pursuing this work, they can take inspiration from Alinsky, the master of radical pragmatism who believed in breaking the split between organizations and movements, the rule that keeps them divided.

A Possible Cure to a Dangerous Social Disease

The book “Rules for Defeating Radicals: Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture” by Christopher G. Adamo, claims that the old-modern Alinskism can be stopped if the people wake up, smell the scent of the fire and fumes that is burning down every institution that supports our, We, the People’s, freedom and liberty.

The American people must rise up and vote out, unseat, all of the sick and demented elected officials who, step by step, are sending the American people and their children into a Marxist-Communist hell hole. Every American must open his or her eyes. They must recognize the trajectory to where the United States is headed.

Look at Venezuela, a once-prosperous country. Marxism-Communism ended its prosperity. Poverty and starvation have caused the average person to lose 20 lbs of his or her body weight. Alinskism played out there.

Do We, the People, want to see Venezuelanism-Marxism-Communism happen to future American generations?

The future is in the American people’s hands, not in the hands nor ideology of Clinton, Obama, Biden and their minions.