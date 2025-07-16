Menu
Search
Subscribe
work injury
Business People
3 min.Read

Worker Retention in Crisis as Wyoming Tops 2025 Burnout Risk Index

News Analyst
By News Analyst

In a newly released index assessing employee wellbeing across the United States, Wyoming has emerged as the state most vulnerable to workforce burnout heading into 2025. The study, conducted by Phillips Law Firm, evaluates occupational conditions and labor trends using multiple indicators tied to employee stress and safety. It paints a sobering picture of workforce health, particularly in regions with elevated risk factors tied to job turnover and fatal injuries.

The index ranks states using four key data points: average weekly working hours, weekly earnings, voluntary job quit rates, and fatal injury incidents per 100,000 workers. Each factor was weighted evenly to determine a final burnout risk score out of 100. Wyoming stands at the top with a score of 81.17. This number reflects a convergence of challenging workplace metrics that combine high labor output, job instability, and elevated safety risks.

Specifically, Wyoming workers log an average of 34.6 hours per week, slightly below states with longer shifts but still above national averages. The job quit rate, however, climbs to 3.7 percent, suggesting frequent workforce turnover and potential dissatisfaction. Most alarmingly, Wyoming posts the highest fatal work injury rate in the country, at 15.39 deaths per 100,000 employees. These statistics imply not only increased mental and physical strain but also a potential lack of strong safety infrastructure.

West Virginia follows closely in second place with a score of 79.57. Workers there maintain a longer average workweek at 35.5 hours and face a fatal injury rate of 8.05, which remains well above the national median. With weekly earnings of $987.61 and a quit rate of 2.8 percent, West Virginia’s labor conditions highlight the toll on individuals who are working long hours in high-risk environments.

Mississippi ranks third with a score of 74.23. Workers put in 34.9 hours per week, and while the state has a relatively low quit rate of 2.3 percent, the fatality rate sits at 6.10. What stands out most in Mississippi is its average weekly earnings: just $876.34, the lowest among the top ten states identified as high burnout risks. That combination of modest compensation and steady exposure to injury risk underscores deeper structural challenges within its labor market.

Louisiana and Arkansas complete the top five, scoring 74.22 and 69.48 respectively. Louisiana records the longest work week at 36.2 hours, which may contribute to increased physical and mental fatigue among workers. Arkansas, on the other hand, shows higher fatality rates and slightly lower earnings, reinforcing the notion that burnout risk results from overlapping pressures rather than a single variable.

Alaska presents a different dynamic in sixth position, with comparatively strong weekly earnings of $1,209.92, the highest in the top ten. Nevertheless, the state’s job quit rate of 3.8 percent and fatal injury rate of 8.68 suggest persistent dissatisfaction and workplace hazards despite higher income. These figures demonstrate that compensation alone may not be enough to mitigate burnout risk if job conditions remain strenuous or unsafe.

Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Indiana round out the top ten. All four states report over 34 hours worked per week and job quit rates ranging between 2.2 and 2.6 percent. Fatal injury rates for these states sit between 4.3 and 4.97 per 100,000 workers, indicating moderate but still consequential safety concerns.

To build the index, researchers standardized raw data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics into comparable metrics. Each factor was scored from zero to ten, with higher values reflecting more positive conditions. Negative indicators, like fatality rates and job quit levels, were inverted to maintain consistency. Equal weight was applied to each category, giving a balanced view of the multifaceted pressures facing American workers.

The broader implication of this report is a call to action. High quit rates erode workforce continuity and place financial strain on businesses trying to attract and retain talent. Elevated fatal injury rates demand stricter safety oversight and renewed investment in risk mitigation. As these patterns emerge not only in traditionally high-risk industries but across diverse employment sectors, there is an increasing need for comprehensive reform.

Workplace burnout has cascading consequences, affecting individual health, family stability, and overall economic productivity. For policymakers, employers, and labor advocates, the data highlights a clear imperative: safeguard the working population by improving job conditions, promoting balance, and strengthening support systems. By tackling the root causes of burnout, states can foster healthier, more resilient labor markets that benefit both employees and organizations.

Worker Retention in Crisis as Wyoming Tops 2025 Burnout Risk Index 1

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Legal

The Financial Fallout of Criminal Convictions: Unpacking the Burdens Beyond Sentencing

0
Across the United States, criminal convictions carry consequences that...
Legal

Insurance Settlements Under Fire as Total-Loss Claims Surge

0
A new analysis by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers sheds...
Technology

From Passive Loyalty to Playful Engagement: How Blings is the No. 1 Marketing Platform of 2025

0
Traditional video marketing is hitting a wall. Open rates...
Technology

Miggo Debuts VulnDB: Why the Future of Vulnerability Management Is Predictive

0
In cybersecurity, volume is no longer the problem. It’s...
Business People

Federal Education Budget Cuts Raise Legal Questions for Students and Institutions: Joseph Lento of Lento Law Firm Assesses the Fallout

0
In an era defined by fiscal belt-tightening and ideological...
Legal

New Study Reveals States with Narrowest Gender Gaps in Traffic Fatalities

0
Dallas, TX – July 2025 A groundbreaking study from...
Israel

Israel-Hamas War, What Has Israel Been Missing

0
The constant question one who follows this war is...
Eurasia

Azerbaijan and Armenia Work Towards Peace Treaty

0
After years of fighting each other, Azerbaijan and Armenia are working towards a peace treaty but there are obstacles, including a lack of trust.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
Insurance Settlements Under Fire as Total-Loss Claims Surge
Next article
The Financial Fallout of Criminal Convictions: Unpacking the Burdens Beyond Sentencing

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

The Financial Fallout of Criminal Convictions: Unpacking the Burdens Beyond Sentencing

Legal 0
Across the United States, criminal convictions carry consequences that...

Insurance Settlements Under Fire as Total-Loss Claims Surge

Legal 0
A new analysis by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers sheds...

From Passive Loyalty to Playful Engagement: How Blings is the No. 1 Marketing Platform of 2025

Technology 0
Traditional video marketing is hitting a wall. Open rates...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.