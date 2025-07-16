Worker Retention in Crisis as Wyoming Tops 2025 Burnout Risk Index

In a newly released index assessing employee wellbeing across the United States, Wyoming has emerged as the state most vulnerable to workforce burnout heading into 2025. The study, conducted by Phillips Law Firm, evaluates occupational conditions and labor trends using multiple indicators tied to employee stress and safety. It paints a sobering picture of workforce health, particularly in regions with elevated risk factors tied to job turnover and fatal injuries.

The index ranks states using four key data points: average weekly working hours, weekly earnings, voluntary job quit rates, and fatal injury incidents per 100,000 workers. Each factor was weighted evenly to determine a final burnout risk score out of 100. Wyoming stands at the top with a score of 81.17. This number reflects a convergence of challenging workplace metrics that combine high labor output, job instability, and elevated safety risks.

Specifically, Wyoming workers log an average of 34.6 hours per week, slightly below states with longer shifts but still above national averages. The job quit rate, however, climbs to 3.7 percent, suggesting frequent workforce turnover and potential dissatisfaction. Most alarmingly, Wyoming posts the highest fatal work injury rate in the country, at 15.39 deaths per 100,000 employees. These statistics imply not only increased mental and physical strain but also a potential lack of strong safety infrastructure.

West Virginia follows closely in second place with a score of 79.57. Workers there maintain a longer average workweek at 35.5 hours and face a fatal injury rate of 8.05, which remains well above the national median. With weekly earnings of $987.61 and a quit rate of 2.8 percent, West Virginia’s labor conditions highlight the toll on individuals who are working long hours in high-risk environments.

Mississippi ranks third with a score of 74.23. Workers put in 34.9 hours per week, and while the state has a relatively low quit rate of 2.3 percent, the fatality rate sits at 6.10. What stands out most in Mississippi is its average weekly earnings: just $876.34, the lowest among the top ten states identified as high burnout risks. That combination of modest compensation and steady exposure to injury risk underscores deeper structural challenges within its labor market.

Louisiana and Arkansas complete the top five, scoring 74.22 and 69.48 respectively. Louisiana records the longest work week at 36.2 hours, which may contribute to increased physical and mental fatigue among workers. Arkansas, on the other hand, shows higher fatality rates and slightly lower earnings, reinforcing the notion that burnout risk results from overlapping pressures rather than a single variable.

Alaska presents a different dynamic in sixth position, with comparatively strong weekly earnings of $1,209.92, the highest in the top ten. Nevertheless, the state’s job quit rate of 3.8 percent and fatal injury rate of 8.68 suggest persistent dissatisfaction and workplace hazards despite higher income. These figures demonstrate that compensation alone may not be enough to mitigate burnout risk if job conditions remain strenuous or unsafe.

Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Indiana round out the top ten. All four states report over 34 hours worked per week and job quit rates ranging between 2.2 and 2.6 percent. Fatal injury rates for these states sit between 4.3 and 4.97 per 100,000 workers, indicating moderate but still consequential safety concerns.

To build the index, researchers standardized raw data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics into comparable metrics. Each factor was scored from zero to ten, with higher values reflecting more positive conditions. Negative indicators, like fatality rates and job quit levels, were inverted to maintain consistency. Equal weight was applied to each category, giving a balanced view of the multifaceted pressures facing American workers.

The broader implication of this report is a call to action. High quit rates erode workforce continuity and place financial strain on businesses trying to attract and retain talent. Elevated fatal injury rates demand stricter safety oversight and renewed investment in risk mitigation. As these patterns emerge not only in traditionally high-risk industries but across diverse employment sectors, there is an increasing need for comprehensive reform.

Workplace burnout has cascading consequences, affecting individual health, family stability, and overall economic productivity. For policymakers, employers, and labor advocates, the data highlights a clear imperative: safeguard the working population by improving job conditions, promoting balance, and strengthening support systems. By tackling the root causes of burnout, states can foster healthier, more resilient labor markets that benefit both employees and organizations.