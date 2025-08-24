San Francisco Tribune Signs Distribution Deal with Omri Hurwitz for Startup Interview Show

The San Francisco Tribune has signed a new distribution deal with Omri Hurwitz, the media entrepreneur and founder of Omri Hurwitz Media (OHM), one of the largest media networks and PR/GEO firms that produces business, tech, and culture content across multiple platforms. The partnership will feature Hurwitz’s startup interview show as part of the Tribune’s digital lineup, expanding its reach to a broader audience while enforcing his role as a builder of not just a single program but an entire media brand.

Over the past few years, Hurwitz has rapidly grown his media footprint, combining journalism, production, and strategic distribution to create what he describes as a “platform for real conversations and fresh perspectives.” His interviews are just one piece of a broader effort to develop a media hub that speaks to the entrepreneurial economy.

“This is about more than one show,” Hurwitz said. “It’s about creating a space where stories of risk, resilience, and creativity can thrive. Startups aren’t just about valuations or exits, but about the people solving problems and building something out of nothing. The Tribune’s reach will help us share those stories on a bigger stage.”

A Show Rooted in Authentic Conversations

Unlike traditional business features that often emphasize financial milestones, Hurwitz’s interviews dive into the personal side of entrepreneurship. His style blends curiosity with candor, creating conversations that resonate with founders and aspiring entrepreneurs alike. Episodes often touch on pivotal moments, such as when an idea seemed destined to fail or when a small pivot unlocked unexpected success.

This raw and unpolished look at the entrepreneurial journey has made the show stand out in an increasingly crowded media landscape. Viewers tune in not only for practical insights but also for the relatability of hearing startup leaders speak about the highs and lows that rarely make it into press releases.

Why the Tribune Partnership Matters

The partnership taps into the Tribune’s digital-first footprint. Its online publication positions itself as a “community… bringing you the latest and most engaging content” across entertainment, podcasts, wellness, and more. That broader lifestyle-and-culture lens, paired with active sections for Business, Tech, Politics, and Podcasts, creates a distribution home where founder stories can reach readers who follow both entrepreneurship and the cultural conversations around it.

The site’s category mix enables Hurwitz’s interviews to live alongside content that spans market trends and mainstream topics, increasing the odds that non-tech insiders discover startup narratives through adjacent interests. The Tribune’s editorial layout is built for cross-pollination. For instance, a founder’s interview can surface for readers browsing wellness or culture, not just those already deep in venture news.

The collaboration expands distribution while aligning with the Tribune’s mission: to curate “information that not only informs but also entertains, enlightens, and inspires.” For entrepreneurs and investors, that combination means that the show isn’t confined to a niche tech audience, but meets a wider public where they already consume stories.

The Growing Role of Media in Startup Culture

The collaboration also reflects broader changes in how stories about entrepreneurship are consumed. In a fragmented media environment, audiences are increasingly drawn to interview-based formats that prioritize authenticity over polish. Podcasts, YouTube shows, and streaming interviews have emerged as trusted spaces where business leaders can connect directly with audiences without the filter of traditional PR.

The deal taps into this momentum. As startups become a central drive of economic growth, there’s a rising demand for platforms that document the messy, behind-the-scenes reality of building companies. By blending journalism with conversational media, Hurwitz is carving out a niche that bridges both worlds.