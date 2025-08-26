Menu
Romulo Gomez beside a car
Business People
3 min.Read

Romulo Gomez Molina: A Straightforward Approach to Sales and Leadership

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

Romulo Gomez Molina is a sales professional with over four years of experience in customer service, sales, and team management. His time in the automotive industry, particularly at Toyota PROS 2024 where he earned the Top Salesperson of the Year award, an annual distinction presented to only one out of over 80 consultants across all Toyota PROS locations, based on total annual sales, customer satisfaction scores, and peer nominations. At the core of Romulo’s approach is preparation. “I treat each day like a performance. You don’t show up without knowing your product and your customer,” he says. He’s not interested in flashy pitches or overpromising—his focus is on knowing the details and communicating clearly. This disciplined method allowed him to close over $3.5 million in vehicle sales in 2022 alone, positioning him among the top 5% of Toyota sales consultants in the region.

Romulo credits much of his growth to simply doing the work. “There’s nothing glamorous about making follow-up calls or staying late to finish a sale. But that’s where results come from.” He doesn’t frame his method as innovative—just consistent. “I’m not reinventing sales. I’m just showing up every day, asking questions, listening to the answers, and doing what I said I would.”

He also speaks plainly about the challenges. “There are weeks when no one’s buying. You do everything right, and it still doesn’t land. That’s part of it.” What keeps him going is a commitment to process. “When the results don’t come, I fall back on routine. Preparation, follow-up, documentation. Eventually, it turns.” Romulo’s consistent adherence to these principles led him to develop a standardized follow-up and tracking system adopted by the sales division in 2023. The system reduced lead conversion time significantly and is now used across Toyota PROS branches.

His background in customer service taught him how to work with a wide range of people. “Some clients want you to walk them through every detail. Others want to make a decision and get out. You learn to read the room fast.” His ability to tailor communication style helped him earn a 98% customer satisfaction rating, one of the highest in the dealership’s history.

Romulo Gomez in front of car
Romulo has also taken on leadership roles in smaller teams, though he’s quick to keep the focus on the work rather than titles. “Leading isn’t about having authority. It’s about setting a pace and making space for others to do their job well. If someone’s struggling, I don’t tell them what to do—I show them how I handle it.” In 2023, Romulo led a five-person team responsible for 68% of total dealership sales. Under his leadership, the team’s monthly close rate increased by 47%.

He doesn’t view sales as an art form or a talent you’re born with. “It’s a job. Like any job, you learn it by doing it a lot. You get better by paying attention, not by hoping things click.”

Romulo is currently exploring next steps—whether that means managing larger teams, working in training, or even moving into a different side of the business. “I’m interested in systems. How leads are generated, how people are onboarded, how performance is measured. The stuff that keeps everything running.”

Asked what he would tell someone just starting in sales, his answer is characteristically direct: “Get comfortable hearing ‘no.’ Learn to be okay with silence. And never stop keeping track of what works and what doesn’t.”

Romulo Gomez Molina may not talk in slogans or sweeping career philosophies, but his results—and his reputation among colleagues—speak to a clear, steady work ethic. He’s not chasing hype. He’s focused on doing the job right.

