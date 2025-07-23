Menu
Hurwitz and Greenwald
Business People
3 min.Read

Media Powerhouse Omri Hurwitz Gets Into Heated Debate with SEO Leader Avner Greenwald Over LinkedIn Comments

Charlotte Mckinsey
Charlotte Mckinsey

In what’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about LinkedIn exchanges in the tech and marketing world, media mogul Omri Hurwitz has publicly challenged SEO veteran Avner Greenwald to a recorded Zoom debate, igniting a high-stakes conversation over the future of search and who really controls it.

The clash began after Greenwald commented on one of Hurwitz’s posts regarding Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), a new methodology coined and championed by Hurwitz that focuses on leveraging media distribution to influence how AI engines surface content in real-time search.

Greenwald, a prominent SEO expert, didn’t hold back. In his comment, he wrote:

“I think Omri is riding a short wave where AI shows recent content as the answer for some queries. In the end, GEO is SEO under a new name and all signals should be attended to, not only ‘offsite geo’. It will evolve faster than traditional SEO and we all know that both onsite and offsite work is needed in SEO, which is now Search Everywhere Optimization.”

The remark sparked immediate response—not just from Hurwitz, but from an entire ecosystem of marketers, PR pros, and SEO experts watching closely as the lines between traditional search and AI-driven discovery continue to blur.

Hurwitz, known for his bold opinions and even bolder distribution power, fired back with a mix of sarcasm, strategy, and a public invitation to battle:

“So, first of all, I challenge Avner Greenwald to a fight,” Hurwitz wrote. “Let’s do a recorded Zoom call, with each of us saying our POV, and let the audience decide!”

But Hurwitz continued. In a direct rebuttal to Greenwald’s assertion that GEO is simply a rebranding of SEO, he wrote:

“If I’m riding a short wave on this, it still means that I own more distribution than your other SEO agencies… On-site SEO is something everyone can literally do. You can just ask ChatGPT. But off-site SEO—you actually need the distribution and access to that distribution.”

The intensity of the debate has only grown, with dozens of thought leaders chiming in, sharing their interpretations, predictions, and concerns. As more AI-driven platforms emerge, the battle between traditional frameworks and experimental strategies like GEO is no longer theoretical—it’s shaping real outcomes in visibility, ranking, and revenue.

The post, which has already racked up hundreds of views and reactions, can be viewed in full on LinkedIn.

The core of the debate highlights a critical shift in the marketing landscape: how brands and creators will remain visible in an era where large language models (LLMs) and generative AI are replacing traditional keyword-based search methods.

laptop on table

Hurwitz’s position is clear: distribution is king. He argues that as AI engines scrape the internet for “objective” sources and commentary, those who dominate media visibility will win. His GEO model is not about technical tweaks but more about owning the conversation at scale.

Greenwald, however, represents the camp of traditional SEO experts who are evolving with the times and now transitioning into Search Everywhere Optimization. He contends that GEO, while innovative in name, still fits within a broader SEO spectrum—one that requires a holistic strategy across both on-site and off-site efforts, especially as search expands beyond Google to platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and even AI chatbots.

Whether this is a philosophical rift or just good marketing from both sides remains to be seen—but it’s certainly captivating the industry.

If the Zoom debate does happen, it’s bound to be a viral moment in the world of digital marketing—pitting two titans with radically different playbooks against each other, live.

Until then, the comment sections remain the battleground—and the stakes? Influence over how the next billion searches will be answered.

 

