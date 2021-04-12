Interview: YouTube Entrepreneur Influencer Alexander David Manns

Meet American YouTube entrepreneur influencer, Alexander David Manns, who has built a multi-million-dollar business developing several e-Commerce platforms and is now launching his new e-Commerce business Fashion Fantasy, an online store dedicated for all women from all walks of life.

We are excited to chat with you today! Can you give us an insight on your business background?

Honestly, I never thought I would be into business, I always thought it was kind of boring at first. I was more interested in my medical studies and career. But then when I started forming my own companies, I realized becoming a businessman wasn’t what I wanted, but more an artist of creation, and what I’m creating – Fashion Fantasy is my first creation with many more to come.

What was your key driving force to become a successful entrepreneur?

Just the freedom of knowing I can build something that could change the world and the views and interest of people one in the same.

Tell us about Fashion Fantasy, and its conception.

The goal behind Fashion Fantasy is simple. One brand that every color and type of person on this Earth will like. It is not catered to just one race or one color or one body size. Fashion Fantasy is for everyone and it’s meant to empower women. I feel as though we do not give women enough credit. I mean I have incredible woman in my family that have done incredible things as I.

How are you selecting the clothing for the store?

Myself and my team all sit down and make every piece that is designed, with love and uniqueness. Every stitch is made with thought and comfortability.

What is your end goal for the brand?

My goal is that in 500 years from now my family and all can look down from Heaven knowing our family unit created, not just a fashion brand, but something that changed the styles, and the way people dress and wear clothing. I want to inspire the whole world with Fashion Fantasy.

How do you define success?

I believe success is just the true happiness of oneself. Most people believe money means success or having the most expensive cars but honestly to me success is being able to come home knowing my family is happy and that I did something that the world will remember in a positive way. If I did that then I am not just successful, but I’ve inspired other people to be successful too.

To find out more about Alexander Manns visit: www.instagram.com/alexanderdavidmanns or Alexander David Manns – YouTube

