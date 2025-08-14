Menu
Woman holding a camera
Eugenia Dioguardi
Business People
3 min.Read

Eugenia Dioguardi: Styling as Storytelling

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

For Eugenia Dioguardi, styling is more than putting together clothes—it’s building a world. “Before building a visual story, I always look at the type of content the magazine already publishes,” she says. “I study their aesthetic, tone, and energy to make sure my concept will complement their voice while still bringing something new.”

Her work has been featured in internationally circulated publications such as Miami Vibes Magazine, GMARO, Photoshoot Magazine, and Styled Cruz, all recognized for their high-impact fashion editorials and reach among global style audiences.

That preparation shapes every choice she makes. Her entry point into a project is almost always mood. “Mood is usually the anchor,” she explains. “Sometimes it’s sparked by music, sometimes by a model’s face, or even a single unexpected texture. I let one strong element lead, then I build the world around it. Once that emotional thread is clear, the rest—location, model, styling—comes naturally.”

When she worked on a feature for Styled Cruz, Dioguardi blended two very different aesthetics: Parisian elegance and cozy cottagecore. “They’re both styles I love,” she says. “For this, I wanted to take the viewer out of the typical Miami setting—no palm trees, no bright beach energy—and into something softer, more romantic, almost like stepping into a small French village. Every detail, from textures to tones, helped build that quiet, beautiful world.” The feature became one of the magazine’s most shared editorials of the season, receiving praise in fashion circles for its originality and for presenting a fresh visual departure from traditional Miami imagery.

Her approach shifts when moving from editorial spreads to runway or live events. “For print, I’m focused on the mood and the frame. I can pin, clip, and exaggerate shapes because the camera only sees what I want it to. Live events are completely different. The clothes have to move well, look good from every angle, and be quick to change backstage. There’s no room for error—it’s about performance, cohesion, and impact.” Her styling expertise extends beyond editorial work. She has styled public figures including Chef Chris Valdes for Miami Vibes Magazine’s celebrated cover, as well as models and celebrities for major cultural events such as the Latin Billboard Awards, Miami Swim Week, and Art Basel installations.

Collaboration is another essential part of her work. She has collaborated with acclaimed photographers, makeup artists, and creative directors whose work has appeared on major runways and in leading fashion publications, further elevating the production value of each project. She begins with conversations with the photographer, setting the tone and agreeing on the visual direction. “The photographer might suggest locations or studio spaces that match our mood. Then I work with the makeup artist to make sure their work complements the styling. It’s a team effort where everyone’s input elevates the vision while keeping the core idea clear.”

Small details often carry the biggest storytelling weight in her work. “How a fabric moves can totally change the feeling,” she says. “Soft and flowy feels dreamy; stiff and structured feels strong. A sheer fabric can communicate vulnerability, while a chunky belt brings attitude. Accessories, colors, textures—they all have their own life, their own story.”

Her styling voice remains consistent even when she moves between aesthetics—whether sleek and luxurious or textured and romantic—because she starts with emotion. “I always lead with mood, texture, and instinct. I like mixing contrasts: delicate with bold, vintage with modern. That’s how I make a story feel real but still elevated.”

Woman lying on her back with one leg raised
Eugenia Dioguardi

Sourcing clothes is another place where she applies creativity, especially when working independently. “It’s less about the label and more about how you style it,” she says. “I thrift, shop vintage, and sometimes use fast fashion stores like Zara. Friends also lend me pieces. Limitations don’t stop me—they push me to be more inventive.”

Her favorite projects are the ones where the scene feels alive beyond the clothing. She points to the Styled Cruz shoot as an example. “It balanced bold textures with a subtle palette. The scenery, the model, the energy—it felt like a real place you could step into, even though it was Miami. That atmosphere is what I’m always chasing.”

Ultimately, Dioguardi sees fashion as a medium for more than just beauty. “I want to push boundaries, break rules, and tell bold, unexpected stories,” she says. “Fashion is art—it’s about how you make people feel without saying a word.”

