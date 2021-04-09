Rom-Com ‘Engaged in Vegas’ Out May 4

Random Media is releasing the romantic-comedy docu-style feature ‘Engaged in Vegas’, starring Jennifer Daley, Abe Schwartz, Adam Mervis, Pétur Magnússon, and Sheila Sarasmita, on-demand and on all digital platforms on May 4, 2021.

Directed by Abe Schwartz, ‘Engaged in Vegas’ follows Jen Delaney who loves her boyfriend Abe Schatz, so rather than wait for him to pop the question she proposes to him on a vegan gluten-free pizza. Abe says yes and agrees to head to Las Vegas to create Jen’s dream engagement video. Jen hires her coworker to film the entire trip, but unbeknown to Abe, Jen is hoping to use the footage to become the star of her own reality show. When Jen gets the news that her grandma has fallen ill, a family secret is revealed that puts a deadline on their wedding and calls Jen’s motives into question. The couple then run into Abe’s old co-worker who exposes a lie Abe has been telling Jen. With the clock ticking and the camera still rolling, they must decide if they’ll get married ASAP or call the whole thing off. In the end, the content they capture turns out to be something far different from what they had planned: a feature film depicting love at its worst.

Ahead of the COVID lockdowns in 2020, ‘Engaged in Vegas’ won Best Original Feature at LA Comedy Fest, plus screened at Toronto Independent Film Festival and LA Lift-Off Fest.

