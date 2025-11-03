Simplex 3D Brings the Future of Real Estate Marketing to Life with $25K REALS Giveaway

As real estate marketing continues to evolve, developers and brokers are discovering that visuals alone are no longer enough to win buyers. Today’s property buyers want immersion, interactivity, and insight. They want to feel what it is like to live in a space before it even exists. This November, Simplex 3D is giving professionals a chance to experience that future firsthand through its $25,000 REALS Digital Sales Experience Giveaway, which will be unveiled at the Miami Real Estate Forum 2025.

From Static Renderings to Immersive Experiences

At the heart of Simplex 3D’s initiative is REALS, an advanced 3D digital sales platform that is redefining how properties are marketed. The platform replaces static brochures and 2D floor plans with fully interactive environments that allow potential buyers to explore projects virtually.

Through REALS, buyers can move through digital model units, view detailed floor plans, and explore lifestyle amenities such as rooftop lounges, pools, and fitness centers. Each experience is shareable through a simple link or QR code and provides an engaging, visually rich preview of what living in the property could look like.

For sales and marketing teams, the platform also delivers measurable results. Each user interaction is tracked in real time, allowing developers to see what features capture attention, how long buyers spend viewing certain units, and what details drive the most engagement. This data gives professionals the insights they need to fine-tune their marketing approach and make more informed sales decisions.

According to Avi Aflalo, CEO of Simplex 3D, the future of real estate sales lies in the ability to connect emotion with information. REALS gives brokers and developers a tool to create that connection, transforming every viewing into an experience and every click into insight.

How the Giveaway Works

The Miami Real Estate Forum 2025, which runs from November 5 to 6, 2025, will serve as the stage for this groundbreaking giveaway. Attendees who visit Simplex 3D’s Booth #14 can create their own personalized “REAL,” a miniature digital version of the REALS experience. Participants will receive a unique link to share their creation, and the entry with the highest engagement score by Tuesday, November 11 at 11:59 PM (ET) will win a fully branded REALS Digital Sales Experience valued at $25,000.

The prize includes a customized 3D model of the winner’s development, an interactive digital brochure, embedded marketing materials, and a real-time analytics dashboard to track buyer engagement.

Eligibility is open to developers and brokers who are actively marketing or selling new projects in North America with between 25 and 100 residential units. The completed REALS experience must be initiated by December 31, 2026.

Aflalo explained that the giveaway is designed not only to engage attendees but also to demonstrate how digital tools like REALS can enhance sales performance, improve buyer confidence, and elevate a project’s presentation beyond conventional marketing.

A Data-Driven Future for Real Estate

Recent industry data shows that digital marketing has become central to how properties are sold. Listings with rich visual and interactive content receive 403 percent more inquiries, while more than half of buyer interactions now start online. These trends highlight a growing demand for experiences that go beyond imagery and offer deeper engagement.

REALS addresses this shift by combining storytelling, analytics, and interactivity in one seamless platform. It allows developers to showcase design, location, and lifestyle in a format that feels intuitive and personal. By leveraging real-time data, teams can see exactly what matters most to potential buyers and adapt their marketing strategies with precision.

The platform’s measurable results also help developers assess the effectiveness of their campaigns. Instead of relying on assumptions, they can make evidence-based decisions about what to highlight and where to focus their efforts, ultimately improving return on investment and buyer conversion rates.

A Glimpse Into the New Standard for Sales

The $25,000 REALS Giveaway represents more than just a prize. It marks a turning point in how the real estate industry approaches marketing and buyer engagement. As competition grows and consumer expectations rise, interactive tools like REALS are setting a new standard for how projects are brought to market.

For developers and brokers attending the Miami Real Estate Forum, the event offers more than a chance to win. It provides a live look at the technology shaping the future of real estate sales. By giving buyers a chance to explore, interact, and connect emotionally with a property, REALS transforms marketing from a static presentation into a dynamic experience.

Simplex 3D’s presence at the forum highlights the company’s commitment to helping real estate professionals move forward in a digital-first market. With innovation, creativity, and data at its core, REALS is redefining how properties are visualized, marketed, and sold.

Visit Simplex 3D at Booth #14 at the Miami Real Estate Forum 2025 to experience REALS in action and enter for your chance to win the $25,000 REALS Digital Sales Experience Giveaway.