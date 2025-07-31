PointFive Unleashes Data Explorer to Democratize Cloud Cost Intelligence

In today’s multi-cloud world, where data sprawls across platforms and cloud bills stretch into six or seven figures, the ability to quickly understand costs and act on inefficiencies has never been more critical. But for most teams, accessing that insight is gated behind engineering resources, fragmented dashboards, and complicated query languages.

PointFive wants to change that with Data Explorer, a natural-language interface that allows users to query their AWS, Azure, and GCP environments just by typing in a question, no code, no waiting, no expertise required.

The launch marks a significant evolution for PointFive, a company that specializes in Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM). Known for helping engineering, finance, and FinOps teams reduce waste and improve cost accountability, PointFive is now taking its analytics engine and putting it directly in the hands of anyone who needs answers, from budget owners to product managers.

“Data Explorer enables every person in our customers’ organization to access that same highly contextualized, enriched dataset through our innovative LLM interface,” said Sharon Gross, VP of Product at PointFive. “Customers can query their data in plain English to answer any questions they have about costs, usage, performance, and saving opportunities. Until now, that rich data was only accessible through automated insights and reports. With Data Explorer, PointFive is unlocking that same data layer in real time, transforming it into a responsive, user-driven interface. It also supports advanced users who need deeper analysis using our integrated SQL editor.”

Turning PointFive’s Backend Into a Frontline Tool

For years, PointFive’s DeepWaste engine has automatically scanned cloud environments for inefficiencies, surfacing high-impact savings opportunities shortly after deployment. That engine is powered by Data Fabric, the company’s proprietary backend that stitches together billing, usage, audit logs, and performance metrics across clouds.

“We use Data Fabric internally to power our DeepWaste engine and externally to deliver cost-cutting opportunities to our customers within minutes of integration,” Gross added.

Now, instead of passively waiting for alerts, users can actively dig into what’s driving cloud costs, where inefficiencies hide, and how performance correlates with spend, all through natural language.

Unified Data, No Matter the Cloud

Cloud-native companies often struggle with inconsistent reporting formats, vendor-specific dashboards, and limited visibility across accounts and services. Data Explorer solves that by normalizing cost, usage, and audit data across providers into one schema. That means AWS compute charges, Azure storage metrics, and GCP audit trails can be queried and compared side by side.

PointFive calls this its “horizontal and vertical” data model: horizontal for its ability to span multiple cloud platforms, vertical for its depth within each one.

This unified structure allows teams to move faster, from finance teams forecasting expenses to engineers debugging cost anomalies, because they’re working from the same source of truth.

Language Is the New Interface

What makes Data Explorer unique isn’t just the data; it’s the accessibility. The tool is powered by a large language model that converts natural-language questions into SQL queries and visualizations on the fly.

Ask, “Why did our Kubernetes costs spike last week?” or “Which services have been idle for 30 days?” and you’ll get a clear, actionable response without writing a single line of code.

This LLM-driven interface removes traditional technical barriers and opens access to insights for users across the organization. It’s not just about cloud management; it’s about cloud fluency.

From Insight to Action Faster

In most enterprises, discovering a cost issue is just the beginning. Acting on it requires collaboration across teams, context gathering, and long analysis cycles. With Data Explorer, PointFive aims to dramatically reduce that cycle time by making insights immediately actionable.

Because the tool is wired into PointFive’s recommendation engine and remediation logic, users can begin exploring savings suggestions and understanding the “why” behind them, without writing scripts or relying on external dashboards or consultants.

Teams often identify cost optimization opportunities shortly after activation, gaining value without setup overhead or technical blockers.

Efficiency for Everyone

Traditionally, tools like this have been built for engineers or cloud architects. But with Data Explorer, PointFive is betting on a broader audience. Finance leaders, procurement teams, and even business unit owners can now ask their own questions and get instant answers. No tickets, no delays.

That shift reflects a deeper truth about cloud in 2025: it’s no longer just an infrastructure issue. It’s a business issue. And it demands tools that are as responsive and collaborative as the teams using them.

Data Explorer is now available to all PointFive customers. Access can be requested at PointFive.co/demo.