Miggo Debuts VulnDB: Why the Future of Vulnerability Management Is Predictive

In cybersecurity, volume is no longer the problem. It’s the lack of clarity.

With tens of thousands of new CVEs reported every year and little to no context around what they mean in practice, security teams are overwhelmed, overworked, and often operating in the dark. Miggo Security wants to change that, providing a much-needed relief from the volume of CVEs.

This week, the application security company unveiled VulnDB, a new kind of vulnerability database that doesn’t just record what’s broken but also predicts what could go wrong and how. By combining runtime context, exploit simulations, and function-level tracing, VulnDB marks a confident shift from reactive defense to preemptive security.

“At Miggo, we don’t just count CVEs—we dissect them,” said Itai Goldman, Co-Founder and CTO at Miggo. “Everyone’s drowning in CVEs, but no one’s telling you which ones can actually be exploited through your app.”

Built for the Runtime Reality

The traditional vulnerability management model assumes that all CVEs are created equal, and that the mere presence of a vulnerable library is reason enough to panic. Miggo takes a different view.

VulnDB is built on the company’s deep understanding of application behavior in production. It doesn’t just flag a package as vulnerable, but also pinpoints the specific function within the dependency that introduces risk. It then analyzes how that function interacts with the app at runtime.

That level of precision means teams can see if a vulnerability is merely theoretical or actually reachable and exploitable within their real environment.

“VulnDB helps teams know not only what’s vulnerable but if and why it matters, so they can take smarter action faster,” said Goldman.

Speed, Context, and Preemption

Where traditional databases can lag days or even weeks behind a newly disclosed CVE, Miggo’s VulnDB moves in seconds. The moment a new vulnerability is published, VulnDB begins automated analysis: tracing the vulnerable function, simulating potential exploit attempts, and generating real-time insights.

This includes:

A technical root cause analysis explaining how the vulnerability works

Details about exploitation conditions and real-world applicability

Function-level tracing to connect vulnerabilities to actual application code

Autonomous exploit simulations that inform protection strategies



These simulations power dynamic WAF rules that evolve in lockstep with attacker behaviors, available exclusively to Miggo customers and continuously refined through real-time threat intelligence.

Open Intelligence, Adaptive Defense

While VulnDB’s core insights are freely available to the security community, Miggo layers on additional protection for enterprise customers. This dual offering of open-access intelligence and exclusive runtime defenses mirrors a growing trend in cybersecurity: transparency as a baseline, automation as an advantage.

“Security isn’t about knowing everything. It’s about knowing what matters,” said Liad Eliyahu, Head of Research at Miggo. “With our Predictive VulnDB, we’re delivering actionable intelligence, not just data.”

That intelligence is critical in a world where generic alerts are outpacing the capacity of human teams to respond, and where threat actors are exploiting the lag between disclosure and remediation.

Miggo’s Predictive VulnDB is available for free access through their website, allowing users to explore predictive vulnerability intelligence without a subscription. Simply sign up to start using the database and gain early insights into emerging security threats.

Toward a Smarter, Faster Security Stack

The launch of VulnDB represents more than a product milestone for Miggo. It’s a philosophical shift in how we think about vulnerability management. The old model treated disclosures like ticking time bombs. VulnDB sees them more like decision points: data that, with the right analysis, can help teams respond faster and smarter.

As software ecosystems become more complex and AI continues to increase the speed of innovation, tools like VulnDB will become essential for keeping security in sync.

Because in the end, the best defense is not just knowing what’s broken, but knowing what matters most before the breach ever happens.