Glilot Capital Secures $500M to Fuel Cyber & AI Growth, Adds Rinat Remler as Operating Partner

Glilot Capital, one of Israel’s most successful venture capital firms, has announced a $500 million raise from leading institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, and Israel. The raise pushes Glilot’s assets under management past the $1 billion mark, an inflection point that reflects both the firm’s performance history and growing global ambitions.

Founded in 2011, Glilot has built a reputation as a top-tier investor in cybersecurity, AI, and enterprise software. The firm’s performance speaks for itself: 22 exits to date, including a perfect 8-for-8 record in its first fund. With this new capital, Glilot is reinforcing its dual-track approach of backing early-stage startups through Glilot Seed while fueling scale for growth-stage companies via Glilot Plus.

“This raise reflects the confidence global financial institutions have in our unique investment model and track record of performance,” said Kobi Samboursky, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. “We are proud to partner with investors who share our vision of supporting extraordinary entrepreneurs building disruptive technologies that shape the future of enterprise software and cybersecurity.”

Strengthening Leadership

Alongside the raise, Glilot announced the addition of a new partner: Rinat Remler, who joins as an operating partner. With deep operational and investment experience, Remler will focus on strengthening portfolio support and helping founders expand globally, a role that aligns with Glilot’s emphasis on active engagement beyond capital deployment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rinat Remler as our newest partner,” said Co-Founder & Managing Partner Arik Kleinstein. “Rinat brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of working alongside founders to scale globally. Her addition strengthens our ability to provide hands-on support for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.”

Betting on Category Leaders

Glilot’s portfolio is a snapshot of where cybersecurity and AI innovation are heading. Its roster includes AtBay, a rising force in cyber insurance; UpStream, a leader in automotive cybersecurity; and ScaleOps, a fast-growing player in FinOps. Other notable bets include Cider Security, acquired by Palo Alto Networks; IntSights, acquired by Rapyd7; and Noma, an AI security startup that recently closed a $100 million Series B.

“These outcomes highlight Glilot’s ability to identify market-defining startups early and provide the resources and strategic connections needed for accelerated growth,” the company noted in its press release.

The strategy has long been rooted in the Israeli ecosystem, but Glilot has steadily expanded its reach to global founders tackling enterprise-scale problems. “This new capital not only validates our past performance but also empowers us to continue and grow our Cyber and AI philosophy,” Samboursky added. “We deeply believe in the Israeli ecosystem and will continue to lead investments in the best local and global talent.”

Beyond Capital: Building Engines for Growth

Unlike many funds that stop at capital infusion, Glilot has invested heavily in what it calls its “value creation engine.” This includes connecting founders to Fortune 1000 executives, refining go-to-market strategies, and offering deep sector expertise. Its Value Creation department is now the largest unit within the firm, signaling that Glilot views operational guidance and strategic partnerships as critical differentiators in scaling startups.

The model has earned the firm recognition for returns and impact. For founders navigating high-growth markets in cybersecurity and AI, the combination of capital, mentorship, and connections has proven a strong accelerator.

Looking Ahead

With over $1 billion now under management, Glilot Capital is poised to continue shaping the next wave of enterprise technology leaders. The firm’s focus on cybersecurity and AI positions it squarely at the intersection of global demand and Israeli innovation.

As the industry navigates a turbulent macroeconomic environment, Glilot’s raise underscores investor appetite for funds with a proven track record and specialized expertise. For Glilot, it’s about deploying capital and helping founders build companies that define industries.