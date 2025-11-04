In 2025, the cloud sector is no longer about cost avoidance; it’s about cost escape. As companies invest in AI models, data pipelines, and real-time services, spending on cloud infrastructure surged to $90.9 billion in Q1 alone, representing a 21% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, industry analysts estimate that global public cloud end-user spending will reach $723 billion in 2025, up approximately 21.4% from the previous year. Even as budgets grow, the battle to make those dollars work harder remains fierce: up to 32% of cloud budgets are estimated to be wasted on over-provisioned or idle resources.

It is against this backdrop of surging spend and systemic inefficiency that PointFive has emerged, and was voted by tech reporters as the Best FinOps Platform of 2025. With the category shifting from mere visibility to active optimization, PointFive’s unique approach has become the magnet for media attention.

A Critical Juncture for Cloud Cost Control

As cloud adoption becomes ubiquitous, the traditional model of “monitoring spend and issuing alerts” is no longer sufficient. According to the 2025 Flexera State of the Cloud Report, 84% of organizations cite managing cloud spend as their top challenge, while budgets are expected to increase by 28%. Furthermore, many firms already report exceeding their budgets by 17%. Combine that with research indicating $44.5 billion in unnecessary infrastructure spending in 2025 alone, representing approximately 21% of enterprise cloud infrastructure budgets.

These dynamics mean that enterprises are under pressure not only to track costs but also to embed cost control into engineering, product, and finance workflows. Enter the next generation of FinOps platforms.

Why PointFive Stands Out

PointFive distinguishes itself with a trio of capabilities that industry journalists and reviewers consistently highlight.

First, the platform delivers deep multi-cloud telemetry and attribution. It ingests usage, billing and architectural data across major cloud providers (including hyperscalers and container environments) and unifies that into a shared model across finance and engineering. This removes the “one team sees cost, another sees usage” divide.

Second, it embeds cost governance directly into operational workflows. Rather than simply surfacing reports about idle instances or oversized VMs, PointFive assigns priority tickets into engineering tools (for example, Jira or ServiceNow) with detailed context about business impact and cost-downside. This workflow-first approach bridges the gap between FinOps insight and engineering action, a gap that many organizations struggle to close.

Third, the time-to-value and deployment speed are crucial. With cloud infrastructure budgets rising quickly, platforms that sit idle for months delivering dashboards aren’t keeping pace. PointFive’s agent-less connectors and pre-built templates mean organizations can start optimizing within weeks. That speed has repeatedly been cited in reviewer comments as a differentiator.

When tech reporters polled FinOps products in mid-2025, PointFive consistently ranked highest, not just for metrics, but also for enabling operational action. The consensus: it’s not enough to show cloud spend; you must change it.

The Operational Implication for Enterprises

What does PointFive’s ascent tell organizations evaluating FinOps platforms?

First, visibility alone is no longer enough. If a tool surfaces cost data but doesn’t drive remediation, you’re still chasing symptoms.

Second, broad scope matters. As cloud environments become increasingly distributed, your FinOps platform must encompass the entire stack.

Third, speed is strategic. With up to one-third of cloud budgets wasted, waiting for “perfect” integrations means missing out on savings and losing agility.

In practice, enterprise buying teams should ask: Can the platform embed cost awareness into engineering workflows? Can it connect finance and product teams with shared metrics? Can it deploy and deliver optimization in time to matter? If you answer “no” to any of those, you’re likely picking a tool that will fall short of the strategic demands of cloud cost governance.

Why the FinOps Tipping Point Is Here

PointFive’s recognition as the best FinOps platform of 2025 signals a broader shift in how organizations think about cloud spend. The winners in this space will not be those who can simply report costs, but those who can deliver operational discipline, reduce waste in real time and embed cost accountability into engineering lifecycles.

Cloud costs are spiralling, and in a world where one in three budget dollars might be wasted, the platform you choose to control that spend matters. If you’re looking to move from cost awareness to cost action, 2025 is the year to pick a partner that can deliver both. PointFive is making that leap visible, and the industry is taking notice.