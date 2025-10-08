Miggo Security Redefines Runtime Defense — Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Security

As artificial intelligence continues to weave itself into the fabric of modern software, the cybersecurity stakes are higher than ever. Traditional security models, built to protect static systems and predictable behaviors, are struggling to keep pace with the complexity of AI-driven applications. That challenge is precisely where Miggo Security is making its mark. The Tel Aviv-based company, recognized for pioneering Application Detection & Response (ADR) and AI Runtime Defense, has been named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Security. This nod signifies its growing influence in a rapidly evolving field.

Securing the Age of AI

The surge in AI adoption across enterprises has opened an entirely new category of risk. According to Gartner, “Through 2029, over 50% of successful cybersecurity attacks against AI agents will exploit access control issues, using direct or indirect prompt injection as an attack vector.” These attacks often bypass conventional defenses and exploit vulnerabilities hidden in the runtime behavior of applications, which static scanners and traditional perimeter tools rarely detect.

Miggo Security’s platform addresses this blind spot by focusing on runtime behavioral security, which allows it to monitor and respond to threats as they emerge in live environments. Whether the target is a legacy app, a microservice, or an AI agent, Miggo’s solution delivers real-time visibility, predictive analysis, and automated mitigation, closing the gap between detection and response.

From Vision to Validation

For Daniel Shechter, CEO and Co-Founder of Miggo Security, Gartner’s recognition is a validation of the company’s core philosophy. “This recognition by Gartner, in my opinion, validates the vision and innovation that define Miggo Security,” he said. “We believe Application Detection & Response is the future of runtime security in the AI era to give CISOs and security teams the ability to know, prove, and shield AI-native threats in real time.”

Shechter’s vision reflects a growing reality in cybersecurity: as AI systems become both assets and potential liabilities, organizations must rethink how they defend their applications. The focus is no longer only about perimeter protection, but about what applications actually do when they run.

Inside Miggo’s Innovation Engine

At the heart of Miggo’s differentiation is a blend of advanced telemetry, context-driven analysis, and automation. Its DeepTracing™ Technology identifies AI-native threats, zero-day exploits, and complex attack chains in real time. The AppDNA & Predictive Vulnerability Database leverages an automated proving engine to prioritize and eliminate vulnerabilities, reportedly cutting backlogs by up to 99%.

Miggo’s WAF Copilot brings agility to the defensive process by generating custom web application firewall rules in minutes, an essential capability when threats evolve faster than manual response cycles can manage. The company’s agentless integration model allows seamless deployment across environments like Kubernetes, while providing unified visibility for both security and engineering teams. According to Miggo, this alignment reduces operational overhead by as much as 30%, turning runtime defense into an efficiency gain rather than an added burden.

The Broader Impact

Miggo’s approach reflects a broader shift underway in cybersecurity. As organizations deploy AI at scale, new vulnerabilities emerge not only in code but also in the decision-making processes of AI systems themselves. Attackers are learning to manipulate AI prompts, training data, and inference logic, necessitating that defenders shift their focus from static analysis to continuous, contextual protection.

That’s where Miggo’s Application Detection & Response framework fits in. By combining AI reasoning with behavioral analytics, the company’s platform helps enterprises anticipate risks before they become breaches. The payoff is faster containment, fewer false positives, and a measurable reduction in the cost and complexity of securing modern workloads.

Redefining “Cool” in AI Security

Earning the Gartner Cool Vendor title places Miggo among an exclusive group of companies shaping the future of cybersecurity. More importantly, it signals the industry’s recognition that runtime defense is no longer optional. As applications increasingly integrate AI-driven logic and decision-making, the ability to detect and neutralize threats in motion becomes indispensable.

Miggo’s journey from a promising Israeli startup to a Gartner-recognized innovator reflects the shifting cybersecurity paradigm. In a world where AI both empowers and endangers, the companies that can think and respond at machine speed will define the next generation of digital defense.

For enterprises charting their AI strategy, that makes Miggo not just a “cool” vendor, but a timely one.