Miggo WAF Copilot
Digital Security
3 min.Read

AI-Fueled WAF Defense: Miggo Launches Copilot to Stop Exploits Before They Start

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

For years, security teams have been stuck in a reactive loop: spot a new vulnerability, wait for a patch, and hope the firewall is good enough in the meantime. But in today’s fast-moving threat landscape, especially one increasingly driven by AI, those minutes and hours between discovery and patch deployment have become prime hunting ground for attackers.

Now, Miggo Security, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity innovator, says it has an answer: Miggo WAF Copilot, a solution designed to convert any existing Web Application Firewall (WAF) into a proactive, AI-empowered mitigation engine that responds in real time.

According to the company, Miggo WAF Copilot “eliminates more than 90% of the time between vulnerability discovery and live protection,” transforming WAFs from static gatekeepers into dynamic, context-aware defenders.

From Passive Awareness to Active Defense

The core problem with legacy WAF setups is their lack of real-world context. Traditional firewalls are static tools that rely heavily on generic rules and slow manual inputs, which are hardly ideal in an environment where zero-days can be weaponized within minutes of disclosure.

“WAFs are powerful tools, and they must evolve to match the speed and complexity of today’s AI-driven threats,” said Daniel Shechter, CEO and Co-founder of Miggo Security. “Miggo WAF Copilot transforms the traditional WAF technology so that security teams can easily maximize their WAF to be a super-effective, proactive and powerful mitigative control.”

Unlike conventional WAF rules that apply broad-brush protections, Miggo WAF Copilot leverages AppDNA, the company’s proprietary understanding of an application’s runtime context. This enables the platform to tailor its protections precisely to how an app behaves and where it’s vulnerable, dramatically reducing false positives and protecting uptime.

How It Works: Autonomy Meets Accuracy

Coding

Miggo WAF Copilot doesn’t wait for security teams to act. As soon as a new vulnerability is suspected or published, it activates autonomously. It analyzes code repositories, threat intelligence feeds, and public exploit databases, then generates its own payload variants to simulate attacks.

These tests produce a root cause analysis of the vulnerability, after which it generates a targeted WAF rule. Before going live, the rule is validated in “log mode” to avoid disruptions to legitimate traffic. Once confirmed, it can be activated with a single click.

This end-to-end process includes automated rule lifecycle management: the Miggo WAF Copilot continuously evaluates the rule’s effectiveness, adapts to new threat information, and retires the rule when a patch renders it obsolete.

The platform is compatible with all major WAFs, including Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, F5, Fortinet, and Imperva, making deployment frictionless across cloud-native and hybrid environments.

Built for Modern Security Teams

Miggo is betting that its automation-first, precision-guided approach will resonate with modern AppSec teams feeling stretched thin. With attacks happening faster and vulnerabilities becoming more complex, even well-resourced organizations can struggle to keep up.

“Miggo WAF Copilot delivers unmatched precision. It doesn’t just block broad attack patterns — it neutralizes the exact threat, keeping uptime and performance intact,” says Itai Goldman, Co-Founder and CTO at Miggo Security. “It’s faster, cleaner, and finally built for the speed today’s security teams require.”

Beyond Patch Management: A New Security Paradigm

Miggo’s pitch is not about replacing WAFs or patching workflows but rather, enhancing them. The goal is to shorten the time to protection, not the time to patch. And by building intelligence into the remediation process, the company aims to change the defensive posture from one of reaction to preemption.

Among the core benefits Miggo WAF Copilot promises:

  • A 90%+ reduction in time-to-protection
  • Less manual effort through automated rule creation and lifecycle management
  • Surgical WAF rules tailored to each application’s architecture
  • Seamless integration with existing WAF infrastructure
    The result? Teams no longer have to choose between acting fast and acting right.

The Future of AppSec Starts Now

Miggo WAF Copilot is now generally available. For organizations looking to move beyond passive monitoring and generic rule sets, this revolutionary solution offers a glimpse into the future of autonomous application defense, one where AI doesn’t just help detect threats, but helps neutralize them in real time.

“Fast deployment. No interruptions. Real results,” the company said.

