Email Marketing Trends to Get More Sales in 2020

Email marketing has changed dramatically since its inception, but remains one of the most effective and reliable tools with which marketers reach people.

However, to obtain real results, it is not enough to repeat the usual strategies: the astute marketer must be up to date with news and always adapt to changes. So here is a review of the most successful email marketing trends in 2020.

7 Email Marketing Trends to Sell More in 2020

The use of artificial intelligence. The use of artificial intelligence in email marketing promises to automate increasingly tedious and repetitive processes and allow segmentation like we never imagined before. Predictive personalization will allow marketers to anticipate customer behavior to be more relevant than ever.

Data-based email marketing. Chances are some businesses have already incorporated data marketing into their email marketing in one way or another, but in 2020 there is an opportunity to go further. Data analysis will allow us to truly do customer-based marketing and create new exciting experiences.

Mobile as a priority. Mobile traffic has outstripped the web for years, but in terms of conversion, desktop computers continue to win. However, the trend is that the mobile phone takes more and more of the cake: in 2019, revenues from this type of device reached 32%, representing an annual growth of 23%. In addition, the ratio of openings from mobile phones is higher.

Trust as the basis of email marketing. Many thought that the GDPR was going to be the end of email marketing, but two years after its introduction, this channel is still more alive than ever. What has changed is that users now trust brands more when it comes to managing their data, since they know that they have to comply with regulations. To keep up with this marketing trend, professionals have an obligation to make content always relevant and add value.

The integration of social networks. According to Emarsys, 42% of the world population is on social networks. For brands, this is an alternative way of being in contact with their audiences, connecting with them and getting their brand message across to them. The elements like the hashtag or the social media buttons help to integrate all this potential within email messages.

Minimalist designs and texts. Users receive dozens of emails a day, so to stand out it is important to be direct, concise and get to the point. Simple and clean designs convey confidence and help get the message across more effectively.

Video content. A marketing trend that is repeated year after year is that video content is becoming increasingly popular. For marketers, videos are an excellent opportunity to showcase a product in action. Video is so useful that it is important to incorporate this resource into email marketing this year, to leap ahead of the competition.