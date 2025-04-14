Your Partners in Justice: 5 Most Trusted Family Attorneys in Broward County

Family law matters in Broward County can be some of the most emotionally and legally challenging experiences in a person’s life. Having a knowledgeable and trustworthy attorney is essential.

Several law firms in Broward County have earned a reputation for their expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to securing the best outcomes for their clients. Below, we explore five of the area’s most trusted family law firms.

Marble Law

Marble Law is a modern, tech-driven firm that is revolutionizing the way legal services are provided. Their primary focus is making family law accessible, efficient, and transparent. Specializing in divorce, child custody, spousal support, and other family law matters, the firm offers a client-friendly online platform where individuals can easily manage their cases, access documents, and communicate with their legal team.

What makes Marble Law unique is its clear, pay-per-step pricing model. This ensures clients know what to expect financially without hidden costs or unexpected fees. Beyond affordability and convenience, Marble Law is also distinguished by the quality of its legal team—its attorneys average 15 years of experience in family law. Clients not only benefit from a seamless digital experience but also receive seasoned, high-caliber legal guidance tailored to their specific situations. With Marble Law, clients get the best of both worlds: innovation and trusted expertise.

Kenny Leigh & Associates

Kenny Leight & Associates is a one-of-a-kind law firm focusing exclusively on men’s rights in family law. They understand the unique challenges men face in divorce, child custody, and alimony disputes and have dedicated their practice to ensuring fathers and husbands receive fair treatment in the legal system. The firm’s attorneys work tirelessly to address potential biases in family law cases, providing aggressive representation to protect their clients’ rights and interests.

By advocating for fathers and husbands in a legal landscape that can sometimes be skewed against men, Kenny Leigh & Associates has established itself as a leading firm in the fight for men’s family law rights.

Robert M. Bogen

Robert M. Bogen is a highly respected family law attorney in Broward County, known for his extensive experience in divorce, child custody, alimony, and property division. With decades of practice, Bogen has built a reputation for providing strategic legal counsel tailored to the complexities of each case. He understands that family law cases are often emotionally charged and works diligently to guide clients through the legal process with clarity and confidence.

While Bogen is a skilled negotiator, he is also a tenacious litigator when aggressive legal action is required. His commitment to personalized service ensures each patient receives the attention and legal expertise needed to achieve the best possible outcome.

Sandra Bonfiglio, P.A.

Sandra Bonfiglio, P.A. is a trusted family law attorney dedicated to helping clients navigate the challenges of divorce, child custody, child support, and paternal cases. With a compassionate yet results-driven approach, Bonfiglio works closely with clients to develop legal strategies that align with their goals and best interests. Her firm is known for its commitment to clear communication, ensuring that clients fully understand their legal rights and options at every stage of the process.

Espino Law Center

The Espino Law Center has established itself as a premier family law firm in Broward County. It offers a full range of legal services related to divorce, child custody, domestic violence, and more. The firm is known for its strong commitment to client advocacy and personalized legal strategies.

One of the firm’s distinguishing features is its focus on both negotiation and litigation. While many family law matters can be settled through mediation, the attorneys at Espino Law Center are well-equipped to take cases to court when necessary. Their reputation for thorough preparation and aggressive representation ensures clients have a strong advocate in their corner.

Choosing the Right Family Attorney in Broward County

Finding the right family attorney in Broward County requires careful consideration of each firm’s specialties, approach, and track record. Whether you value technological innovation, aggressive advocacy, compassionate negotiation, or specialized representation, the law firms on this list offer a range of services to meet your needs. When dealing with sensitive family matters, having a trusted legal partner can make all the difference in securing the best possible outcome for you and your loved ones.