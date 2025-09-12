Menu
Search
Subscribe
Moda Guild
Latest Business
2 min.Read

Moda Guild Launches as a Premier One-Stop Solution for Apparel and Accessory Brands

Adam Torkildson
By Adam Torkildson

Moda Guild Agency, a groundbreaking brand solutions firm, is proud to announce its official launch. Led by a team of industry veterans, Moda Guild offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to brand development specializing in creative design, product design, sourcing, manufacturing, and public relations. By integrating these services under one roof, the agency streamlines the journey from concept to consumer, ensuring efficiency, quality, and market success.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies of all sizes struggle to balance core operations with the complexities of product strategy, development, production management, and audience engagement. Moda Guild provides an innovative, cost-effective solution, allowing brands to accelerate their go-to-market strategies, reduce operational burdens, and focus on long-term growth.

At the heart of Moda Guild’s approach is Opportunity Mapping, a collaborative discovery session intended to identify each brand’s unique challenges and opportunities. This strategic roadmap ensures that every step—from design to sourcing, manufacturing, quality assurance, and PR—is aligned for maximum impact.

Moda Guild supports a diverse range of clients, including established apparel brands looking to expand their product lines, entertainers and professional athletes developing signature collections, businesses seeking rebranding solutions, and startups aiming to establish a competitive edge. The agency also specializes in rapid growth management, offering expert oversight without the need for in-house hiring, onboarding, or training.

Kathleen Vitali, a Founding Member of Moda Guild Agency, LLC and an expert in design and creative direction says, “We design with heart. The most rewarding part for me is transforming a client’s dream into something tangible and beautiful – something that truly reflects who they are and what they stand for.”

Moda Guild’s leadership team brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, having driven success for globally recognized brands such as Lululemon, Tadashi Shoji, Revolve, 7 For All Mankind, Guess?, Inc. and Gap Inc. just to name a few. The founding members include:

  • Kathleen Vitali – Creative Director & Apparel Design
  • Marisa Ritts – Public Relations & Publicity
  • Viviana Garcia – Product Operations

“We’re not just an agency; we’re your dedicated partner, committed to transforming your vision into reality every step of the way.” Viviana Garcia, Founding Member of Moda Guild Agency, LLC, says. 

By streamlining the entire product lifecycle—from design and production to supply chain management and brand positioning —Moda Guild reduces inefficiencies, enhances consistency, and maximizes brand impact. With a focus on strategic execution and long-term success, Moda Guild is redefining the future of full-service brand management.

While Moda Guild is based in Los Angeles, CA, the company plans on initially serving clients throughout North America. Moda Guild Founding Members, along with their network of accredited associate members, will support their clientele in a manner most appropriate, be it fully remote, onsite, or a combination thereof.  

For more information regarding the information contained in this press release, please email Moda Guild directly; info@modaguild.com. For general information about Moda Guild Agency and their services, visit www.modaguild.com

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Business People

11 Cybersecurity Founders You Should Pay Attention To

0
Cybersecurity is one of the most dynamic and crowded...
Middle East

Time To Call It As It Is: Qatar, The Enemy Of The West

0
The State of Qatar, a snake in the grass...
Israel

Israel: Time To Establish Fairness Of Common Sense

0
With the UN General Assembly's resolution of September 12, 2025, on the establishment of a Palestinian state, it is time for common sense.
Opinions

Turning Point USA, A Turning Point For Western Civilization

0
With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a generation of American Patriots lost a role model. The US may have lost its future.
Lifestyle

Streetwear Expert Isabel Wild on Empowering Women’s Fashion and Brand Growth

0
As a leading fashion designer and creative design director,...
Technology

Ivan Makarov: How Aerospace Engineering Thinking Will Fix Software Development

0
When people say “rocket science,” they usually mean something...
Lifestyle

Locked Up, Let Down: Why the U.S. Drug War Still Punishes Possession More Than It Protects People

0
In 2023, more than 900,000 Americans were arrested for...
AI

The Top AI-Powered Investor Relations Platforms for Public Companies in 2025

0
Investor relations (IR) is entering an AI-first era. Algorithms...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Locked Up, Let Down: Why the U.S. Drug War Still Punishes Possession More Than It Protects People
Next article
Ivan Makarov: How Aerospace Engineering Thinking Will Fix Software Development

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

11 Cybersecurity Founders You Should Pay Attention To

Business People 0
Cybersecurity is one of the most dynamic and crowded...

Time To Call It As It Is: Qatar, The Enemy Of The West

Middle East 0
The State of Qatar, a snake in the grass...

Israel: Time To Establish Fairness Of Common Sense

Israel 0
With the UN General Assembly's resolution of September 12, 2025, on the establishment of a Palestinian state, it is time for common sense.

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.