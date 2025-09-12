Moda Guild Launches as a Premier One-Stop Solution for Apparel and Accessory Brands

Moda Guild Agency, a groundbreaking brand solutions firm, is proud to announce its official launch. Led by a team of industry veterans, Moda Guild offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to brand development specializing in creative design, product design, sourcing, manufacturing, and public relations. By integrating these services under one roof, the agency streamlines the journey from concept to consumer, ensuring efficiency, quality, and market success.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies of all sizes struggle to balance core operations with the complexities of product strategy, development, production management, and audience engagement. Moda Guild provides an innovative, cost-effective solution, allowing brands to accelerate their go-to-market strategies, reduce operational burdens, and focus on long-term growth.

At the heart of Moda Guild’s approach is Opportunity Mapping, a collaborative discovery session intended to identify each brand’s unique challenges and opportunities. This strategic roadmap ensures that every step—from design to sourcing, manufacturing, quality assurance, and PR—is aligned for maximum impact.

Moda Guild supports a diverse range of clients, including established apparel brands looking to expand their product lines, entertainers and professional athletes developing signature collections, businesses seeking rebranding solutions, and startups aiming to establish a competitive edge. The agency also specializes in rapid growth management, offering expert oversight without the need for in-house hiring, onboarding, or training.

Kathleen Vitali, a Founding Member of Moda Guild Agency, LLC and an expert in design and creative direction says, “We design with heart. The most rewarding part for me is transforming a client’s dream into something tangible and beautiful – something that truly reflects who they are and what they stand for.”

Moda Guild’s leadership team brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, having driven success for globally recognized brands such as Lululemon, Tadashi Shoji, Revolve, 7 For All Mankind, Guess?, Inc. and Gap Inc. just to name a few. The founding members include:

Kathleen Vitali – Creative Director & Apparel Design

Marisa Ritts – Public Relations & Publicity

Viviana Garcia – Product Operations

“We’re not just an agency; we’re your dedicated partner, committed to transforming your vision into reality every step of the way.” Viviana Garcia, Founding Member of Moda Guild Agency, LLC, says.

By streamlining the entire product lifecycle—from design and production to supply chain management and brand positioning —Moda Guild reduces inefficiencies, enhances consistency, and maximizes brand impact. With a focus on strategic execution and long-term success, Moda Guild is redefining the future of full-service brand management.

While Moda Guild is based in Los Angeles, CA, the company plans on initially serving clients throughout North America. Moda Guild Founding Members, along with their network of accredited associate members, will support their clientele in a manner most appropriate, be it fully remote, onsite, or a combination thereof.

For more information regarding the information contained in this press release, please email Moda Guild directly; info@modaguild.com. For general information about Moda Guild Agency and their services, visit www.modaguild.com