Advantages of Job Rotation

Many organizations perform job rotation so that each employee can experience what the activity is like in other departments of the company, promoting on the other hand the professional development of their workers. This rotation, in some cases, is carried out for a short period of time: from a few hours to a day or a few weeks, making employees value the work that someone else does. It is not a question of replacing, in this case, an employee, but of accompanying the person in their day-to-day to learn about the difficulties that different positions entail (externally, with clients, such as their relationship with other departments).
Rotation of positions can also take place over several years. The studies carried out show that more and more companies carry out these rotations to train employees and members of the organization. The companies that opt for these rotations stand out for being innovative companies with high growth or development rates. In the case of the professional careers of workers, greater dependency, empathy and improvement in the different professional careers are achieved.
But these are just some of the benefits attributed to job rotation. What are the other benefits? Next, we show four of them:
- Power to find new talent in the companyThese staff rotations can be designed to expose trainees to different operational levels. The sole objective of doing this is to make it easier for the company to find the talent that is hidden in the organization. In this rotation process, apprentices rotate through various functions, areas and subjects in the hope that each employee is aware of how the company works and empathizes with the rest of the workers. In addition, another of the objectives sought is to achieve an understanding between the employees of the company, especially when it comes to problems that may arise in the areas. After completing the rotation, it is the managers who have in their hands the possibility of knowing in which areas the apprentices perform best to assign them later to specific positions or roles.
- Dropout rate drops and eliminates boredomStudies carried out in companies confirm that workers increase their levels of satisfaction. This occurs because they are exposed to new challenges and scenarios every day, which also translates into a lower dropout rate and an increase in labor productivity. As mentioned, the attrition rate falls: each employee feels integrated into the organization and their commitment to it increases. All members of the company must have a specific purpose: to see the usefulness of the obstacles and functions with which they work so that each one sees that they are in line with expectations.On the other hand, it can eliminate boredom. It is estimated that only 32% of employees participate in their jobs very actively. That means 68% of the remaining employees are doing as little as possible, shutting down their computers or talking like a robot to customers. Disconnected employees can be fooled with promises of a better and more challenging job. Giving employees new responsibilities won’t solve all of your problems, but it could help workers engage and avoid boredom. For the most part, the members who ‘disconnect’ from their jobs are punctual. By mixing responsibilities, you can help break the monotony of an employee’s day-to-day life.
- Competencies matched with requirementsThis means that the abilities of the different collaborators can be directed to where the competencies are best used. The rotation not only works to know skills of the employees and that they are motivated, but also to focus where the talent of each of them can really be better exploited.
- New challenges and motivationMotivation in job rotation plays a vital role. The collaborators in this rotation are involved and immersed in areas, subjects or processes. That is why they try to do their best to stand out from their peers and truly establish themselves in the position they have so desired. This rotation encourages employees to have healthy competition among themselves, always within the company, since they all want to be the best.