A Central Florida Icon Returns: How Mystery Fun House Got a $10M Reboot for a New Generation from Westgate Resorts

For a certain generation of Central Floridians, the phrase “Mystery Fun House” doesn’t require explanation. It conjures memories of spinning tunnels, spooky corridors, animatronic figures, and a mirror maze that always felt a little too convincing. Long before international tourism turned Orlando into a theme park capital, this quirky entertainment complex on International Drive stood as a rite of passage for families looking for affordable, interactive fun.

From its founding in 1976 until its closure in 2001, Mystery Fun House defined an era of hands-on amusement—no massive rides, no intellectual property branding, just pure imagination layered in wood paneling and neon haze. Now, after more than two decades, the name has returned in a form that blends memory with modernity.

The new Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience, opening in summer 2025 at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee, is a $10 million revival that reinterprets the original’s spirit for today’s multi-generational audience. Spanning 21,000 square feet, it is one of the most ambitious standalone entertainment projects Westgate has undertaken, developed entirely in-house across its design, food, marketing, and resort operations teams.

The attraction is not a replica. It’s an expansion—both literal and conceptual. Divided into immersive zones, the new experience includes a high-energy arcade, multi-sport simulators, neon bowling, a dedicated retro game area, a family-focused kids’ zone, and a maze of optical illusions and mirror rooms that nod directly to the original layout. At the center is Mystery Lane, a museum-style corridor that preserves original memorabilia, animatronics, and even the fortune teller machine that once greeted visitors at the entrance.

The first reimagined attractions to emerge from a new partnership between Westgate Resorts and Chuck E. Cheese includes two CEC-branded environments: Chuck’s Arcade, a retro-inspired area stocked with classic games, and the Chuck E. Cheese Fun Zone, a playful, child-friendly section designed for younger guests. For parents, Sid’s Bar, a newly added lounge area that opens directly into the arcade, allows adults to enjoy a drink while staying connected to the action. The partnership also brings CEC’s technology platform into the arcade, streamlining gameplay through an advanced PlayPass system and laying the groundwork for national co-promotions.

The decision to resurrect the Mystery Fun House brand was not driven solely by nostalgia. According to internal statements, the project was conceived as a legacy continuation—one rooted in the personal history of Westgate founder David Siegel. Siegel acquired the original Mystery Fun House early in his career, and his mother even worked there during its heyday. For the Siegel family, reviving the property is as much about honoring the past as investing in a new kind of resort entertainment.

The space also reflects shifting expectations in resort development. Rather than merely adding a larger pool or spa, the aim was to build a destination-within-a-destination—one that could offer rainy day entertainment, off-peak activation, and a flexible social venue for both resort guests and locals.

The food offerings reinforce that idea. The on-site Megabites food hall is designed like a pixelated cityscape, housing multiple vendor-style counters that serve everything from street food to classic Americana snacks. Nearby, Sweet Dreamery caters to younger visitors with pastel candies, soft-serve ice cream, and mini donuts—offering a sensory overload in keeping with the attraction’s whimsical tone.

While the physical environment is newly built, subtle callbacks to the original are woven throughout. Designers sourced archival photos, interviewed former guests and staff, and consulted with long-time executives to ensure key aesthetic references were honored. The result is an attraction that operates entirely in the present but carries a clear throughline to its predecessor.

There is no admission fee to enter the new Mystery Fun House. Visitors can walk in freely and load credits onto a PlayPass, which functions across all games, attractions, and kiosks within the space. This flexibility supports short visits and longer stays, making the experience equally viable for spontaneous drop-ins and planned family outings.

For those who remember the original, the return of the Mystery Fun House name will carry meaning. For those who don’t, the new space stands on its own as a dynamic, tech-forward entertainment hub that avoids the sterilized feel of most modern arcades. Either way, the message is clear: the secret to keeping guests engaged isn’t always bigger or louder. Sometimes it’s about bringing back what made things fun in the first place—and doing it with care.

