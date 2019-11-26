What Are Some of the Major Crypto Currencies ICOs Due to Be Launched?

Although the focus continues to be on Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and other popular Altcoins, there are many new cryptocurrencies that are going to launch in the near term. Since some people consider that most of the popular tokens are currently overvalued, we would like to talk about a few ICOs that are due to begin in the next few months.

If an investor is a person interested in new crypto currencies ICO, here are some of the projects that at the present time enjoy good ratings on most of the popular ICO rating websites.

Source: https://hackernoon.com/

Amazonians Green Coin

Developed by a Switzerland-based company, Amazonians Green Coin is an ICO that will start at the beginning of December, focused on providing a payment token to purchase products & services offered by eco-friendly brands (B2C) and buy environmental assets or contribute to environmental projects (B2B). AMACOIN will be a payment token with sustainability inside, completely decentralized and based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The pre-ICO will take place between December 1st, 2019 and January 31st, 2020, while the ICO time had been set for February 1st, 2020 – April 30, 2020. The company will be accepting payments in ETH, BTC, and fiat, with 1AMA price currently set at 0,0077 USD. At the time of writing, there is a private sale going on and more than 4 billion AMACOINs had been sold.

Based on the information available on the ICO website, the new cryptocurrency will be used to fund the creation of sustainable conservation units, implement a variety of social projects, achieve environmental projects, enforce climate change projects, develop and carry our environmental services, and develop sustainable and eco-friendly trading. This is a project set to address some of the climate issues we have and as the problems continue to grow, other companies like Amazonians Green Coin could soon start to flourish.

KsVirtual

KsVirtual is another interesting project managed by a Hong Kong company, which aims to build an interesting ecosystem around the KSE token. More specifically, the company develops universal learning algorithms for recognizing and decoding brain signals. These algorithms will then be used in order to allow wireless control of devices in real-time. KsVirtual creates and tests its own mobile headset used for recognizing and analyzing brain signals and also, develops a database with decoded brain signals and maps suitable for multiple-user access.

This kind of project could become frequent in the next few years, as the 5G network will continue to expand and provide faster wireless internet speeds. KsVirtual will run its ICO between December 15th, 2019 and January 15, 2020, aiming to raise 6,000 ETH.

Based on the Ethereum platform, KSE will be an ERC-20 compliant token, with 455 million KSE token available for sale. Payments in ETH, BTC, LTC, and USDT will be accepted. The company had also prepared a 10% bonus for people interested to invest in the project.

Crypcore

Build on the private digital currency Monero, Crypcore is a dynamic stablecoin project, organized in a way that will prevent wild swings in the price of CRYP tokens. The company claims that their stablecoin will be stable, private, fast, and secure, although they mention that the CRYP value will change from time to time.

The idea of stablecoins continues to increase in popularity as people look for alternatives, given the volatility seen in BTC, ETH, and the other cryptocurrencies. The Crypcore project is developed by a company based in the United Kingdom and the CRYP token will be ERC-20 compliant.

According to the information available at the time of writing, the ICO will take place between December 20th, 2019 and January 20th, 2020. The soft cap is $3 million and the hard cap $7 million, The price of 1 CRYP is set at 0,00001 ETH and payments in BTC, ETH, and LTC will be accepted during the ICO.

Alt-Top

With the main goal of creating a decentralized tokenized ownership platform, ALTO is a token supported by a robust and dynamic platform running on a blockchain protocol layer, specifically facilitating and promoting the use of ALTO tokens as a medium of exchange. The Alt-Top project will develop a marketplace on the platform in order to facilitate the buying of crops using ALTO tokens.

Also an ERC-20 compliant token, it is built on the Ethereum platform and developed by a Singapore-based company. The pre-ICO time had been set for January 1st, 2020 – January 15th, 2020, while the ICO time is January 16th, 2020 – January 31st, 2020. The hard cap is $29.4 million and the ALTO price 0.14 USD. People who want to invest in the ICO will be able to make payments in ETH, BTC, and US dollars. The company has 210 million ALTO tokens for sale and had already announced a 20% pre-sale bonus.