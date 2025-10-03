Menu
Quid Miner Upgrades Cloud Mining Contracts, Opening Up New Passive Income Paths For XRP, ETH, SOL Investors

By Anne Lawson

Cloud mining is a model for participating without having to build your own mining rigs. Investors rent remote computing power through contracts, with the platform covering the equipment, electricity, and maintenance. The system settles on a daily basis and pays the results directly to the account. It is more like a profit distribution tool rather than a game that relies on short-term market conditions.

Its characteristics are transparent and verifiable rules: each computing power corresponds to actual facilities, and settlement data can be traced, thus reducing information asymmetry. During periods of high volatility, it provides a complementary channel for portfolios, unlike spot trading or ETFs.

Quid Miner: A Representative Platform

Among the many cloud mining services, UK-based Quid Miner is a prime example. Founded in 2010, the company entered the cloud mining market in 2018 and currently operates in over 180 countries and regions. The platform’s positioning is to abstract hardware and operations into a contractual format, allowing investors to focus on returns rather than technical details.

Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform

  1. Intelligent Hashrate Scheduling – A proprietary system dynamically allocates hashrate based on network difficulty and mining pool performance, improving efficiency and output.
  2. Multi-Asset Support – Covering mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, helping investors achieve diversified portfolios.
  3. Transparent Settlement – Each unit of hashrate corresponds to a real facility, allowing users to monitor it in real time on the mining pool side. Revenue is settled daily and verified through on-chain data.
  4. Security and Compliance – Integrated McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual-layer security protection ensures transparency and accessibility of contract terms and revenue rules.
  5. Stable Operation – As of August 2025, the platform disclosed a total computing power of 35.6 EH/s, maintaining a high level of uptime and near-enterprise-level availability for a long time.

Start earning income from cloud mining in three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Use your email address to complete the registration process. New users receive a $15 trial credit and earn $0.60 for daily check-ins to learn how cloud mining works.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

Choose a contract with different periods and currencies based on your fund size and goals. The terms cover rates, maintenance time and expected returns, and are open and transparent.

Step 3: Receive Profits

Once the contract is effective, the hash rate will begin immediately. The system will liquidate and display detailed earnings daily. Users can withdraw cash at any time, or choose to reinvest and gradually form long-term distribution.

Who can benefit from this?

  • Those seeking passive income: no need for frequent trading, and regular daily returns.
  • Long-term investors: Introduce a cash flow factor-balanced portfolio in addition to spot or ETFs.
  • Family investors: Provide a new source of income for family finances.
  • Retirees: Suitable for investors who prefer low-maintenance, long-term returns.
  • Institutional clients: Compliance and transparency mechanisms enable them to have the conditions for large-scale configuration.

Why Quid Miner?

The core concern of investors is not whether they can participate in mining, but whether the platform can provide a continuous, transparent and reliable distribution mechanism. In addition to multi-currency support and intelligent scheduling, Quid Miner prioritizes compliance and security. Its independently developed and patented Aladdin system can connect millions of miners and optimize the distribution of computing power to ensure efficiency and authenticity. Relying on this architecture, the platform maintains stable operation in the long term, providing investors with a predictable profit path in volatile markets.

Conclusion

ETFs bring liquidity and access to the crypto market, but they don’t directly generate cash flow. Cloud mining, on the other hand, transforms volatility into distributed returns through regular, transparent daily settlements.

Against the backdrop of strengthened compliance and energy transition, Quid Miner combines cloud computing power, green energy, and automated processes, gradually becoming a tool for global investors to pursue long-term returns. In a market with increasing uncertainty, distribution logic is becoming an important factor in the mainstreaming of crypto assets.

Email:  info@quidminer.org

Official Website:  https://quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

