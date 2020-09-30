The current Covid-19 pandemic has forced a large number of industries to reassess their infrastructure and has even led to major changes in the overall financial system. While a number of companies have benefited from this, the new global status has also decreased the market for high-interest investments. This is especially visible when it comes to mutual funds. The lack of liquidity and investor redemptions have brought about a considerable increase in the risk of scheme portfolios larger concentration over entities and sectors.

Einvestment has always been a powerful functional channel for mutual fund investors, tying it to the fate of high-interest investments.

Highly Effective Artificial Intelligence Tools

As the financial instability generated by the Covid-19 global pandemic and other recent events continues to grow, more investors have started to use eInvestment tools. The most advanced of these are powered by highly-efficient artificial intelligence software that is trained to look and take advantage of the most profitable investment opportunities currently available.

There are currently hundreds of platforms that offer multi-portfolio investment options, however, only a small number have started using AI. These offer greater efficiency by combining the experience of their financial advisors with artificial intelligence analysis software. The result is a system that can offer an unprecedented level of insight and make investment decisions based on decades of human stock exchange experience and machine learning.

As traditional portfolios and investment platforms continue to lag behind eInvestment ones, the latter are expected to become the main tools for investors worldwide. As a result, a growing number of companies are investing resources in developing more efficient AI analysts and trading robots.

Einvestment Enters the Crypto Market

Even during the current pandemic, cryptocurrency has maintained its stability and has even managed to grow. Despite the success of this market, up until recently, crypto trading was done entirely by humans. However, various eInvestment platforms have started developing bitcoin trading bots to draw the attention of mutual fund investors.

Automatic trading platforms offer greater stability when compared to human trading and a large degree of functional automation. While this is far from a good alternative to mutual fund investments, it does present itself as an easy way to keep money moving and growing. A large number of financial advisors have not yet adapted their strategies to these new investment opportunities, however, most online eInvestment services also include crypto trading in their portfolios, among others.

Key Takeaway

As stock exchanges from all over the world continue to become more unstable as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds, investors are looking towards eInvestment products for salvation. Einvestment platform offers instant access to top-performing diversified investment portfolios with a track record since 2018.

From an eInvestment perspective, the considerable impact that the global pandemic has had on stock exchanges from all over the world has presented itself as an opportunity. AI robots are currently the only tools that are capable of keeping up with the many fluctuations that stocks experience with each passing day. However, financial advisors expect to see considerably more people use AI investment tools as the trade war between the US and China further destabilises the stock market.

While the stock market is expected to continue deteriorating in the upcoming months, the eInvestment platform has kept high-interest investments available despite the Covid-19 pandemic or the trade war.