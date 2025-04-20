Australia’s Election – What Happens When Major Parties Abandon Fiscal Restraint

As the United States grapples with its own housing crisis, spiraling debt and polarised politics, voters may see a mirror in Australia’s federal election, where both major parties are engaged in a campaign spending spree that economists warn could deepen the country’s economic troubles.

No Fiscal Restraint

Australia’s national debt has already blown past $1 trillion, yet both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled nearly $24 billion in new spending at their campaign launches this week, targeting swing voters with a raft of subsidies and short-term fixes.

Since the campaign began, the two major parties have promised at least $105 billion in new commitments — alarming economists who say both sides are fuelling inflation and worsening housing affordability.

Former Reserve Bank governor Ian Macfarlane warned that housing-focused policies from both parties — Labor’s plan to allow 5% deposits for first-home buyers, and the Coalition’s proposal to make mortgage interest tax-deductible—will stoke demand and drive up prices. “They are stoking up the demand side, which will mainly show up in higher prices,” Macfarlane told the Financial Review.

UNSW economics professor Richard Holden called the campaign “fiscally reckless on an unprecedented scale,” accusing both sides of treating multi-billion-dollar promises like “rounding errors.”

Coalition and Labor Chase Votes With Taxpayer Dollars

The scene playing out in Australia may feel familiar to Americans frustrated by unsustainable public debt, unaffordable housing, and political leaders more focused on headlines than hard reform.

Analysts say both Labor and the Coalition are ignoring structural issues in favor of quick fixes, promising new tax breaks, subsidies and fuel rebates without saying how they’ll pay for them. Neither has presented a credible plan to repair the national budget or reduce the country’s reliance on foreign borrowing.

Even The Australian, a paper typically sympathetic to the conservative side of politics, slammed Dutton’s mortgage tax deduction policy—indicating the level of concern across the political spectrum.

Minor Parties Could Steer a Fragile Government Leftward

Adding to the uncertainty is the likelihood of a minority Labor government, propped up by Greens senators and a rising bloc of so-called Teal independents—liberal-leaning climate candidates mostly aligned with Labor.

Both groups campaign heavily on climate and housing issues, but economists warn that their policies risk damaging the economy, especially for the very young people they seek to attract.

The Greens want to abolish negative gearing, raise property taxes, freeze rents nationwide and expand immigration—all of which could drive up rents, reduce housing availability, and discourage investment, experts say.

Despite their environmental branding, critics say the Greens’ opposition to infrastructure and natural resource development is more ideological than evidence-based. “They push higher costs while blocking the very projects that could reduce emissions long-term,” one analyst noted.

The Teals, though branding themselves as independents, have consistently voted with Labor on key economic issues and have yet to offer concrete costings on their own climate or energy goals.

The risk, observers say, is that these groups will push a fragile Labor government even further left, adding instability and imposing policies that hurt working and middle-class Australians.

A Cautionary Tale for US Voters

While the Australian election may seem distant, the underlying forces — ballooning debt, housing crises, and political polarization—are deeply familiar to U.S. audiences. The race offers a stark warning about what happens when short-term political gains are pursued at the expense of long-term economic stability.

Outside the mainstream parties, smaller groups such as One Nation and People First argue for productivity reforms, cost-of-living relief and real debt reduction — but face an uphill battle in a political environment dominated by soundbites and billion-dollar giveaways.

For American observers, the takeaway may be clear: when both sides of politics stop asking who’s going to pay the bill, it’s always the public who ends up footing it. Fiscal restraint is a phrase they don’t understand.