ALR Miner Adds Kraken Deposits to Cloud Mining Service

ALR Miner, a global cloud mining platform, announced it now supports deposits through the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. The move allows users to transfer funds directly from Kraken to purchase hashrate and begin mining without operating hardware.

Why Kraken + ALR Miner Cloud Mining?

Quick start: Users can deposit directly from Kraken into ALR Miner and begin mining within minutes.

Users can deposit directly from Kraken into ALR Miner and begin mining within minutes. Security: Kraken is regarded as a leading exchange with strong safeguards, while ALR Miner says its platform is protected by McAfee and Cloudflare systems.

Kraken is regarded as a leading exchange with strong safeguards, while ALR Miner says its platform is protected by McAfee and Cloudflare systems. Accessibility: Mining contracts are available for a range of budgets, starting at around $100.

Mining contracts are available for a range of budgets, starting at around $100. Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and other major assets are accepted.

BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and other major assets are accepted. Daily settlement: Payouts are calculated automatically every 24 hours and available for withdrawal.

A spokesperson for ALR Miner said the integration with Kraken was designed to “make mining simpler and safer” for a broad range of users, including beginners.

About ALR Miner Cloud Mining

The company operates a remote computing power service, enabling users to lease hashrate rather than purchase or maintain their own machines. ALR Miner says this lowers the cost of entry and provides investors with a way to participate in cryptocurrency mining while avoiding technical and energy expenses.

Getting Started

To join, users register for an account, select a mining contract, and begin receiving daily returns that can be withdrawn to a cryptocurrency wallet. New users are offered a small sign-up credit, and earnings are deposited automatically.

Platform Features

Welcome bonus for new registrations.

Daily profit distribution with no additional service fees.

More than 10 cryptocurrencies supported for settlement.

Referral program available to participants.

24/7 technical support and security features in place.

Summary

With the addition of Kraken deposits, ALR Miner aims to reduce barriers for global investors interested in cryptocurrency mining. The platform says the integration improves convenience and security while supporting wider access to cloud mining services.

More details are available on the official site: https://www.alrminer.com/