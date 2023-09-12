AI Stocks Surge in 2023: Market Analyst Joshua Warner Highlights Key Players

In 2023, the surge of artificial intelligence (AI) captivated market attention, setting it apart from emerging trends like NFTs and the metaverse. Joshua Warner, a market analyst for City Index, recently shed light on the most promising AI stocks as part of their AI stock index. The sector, already worth hundreds of billions of dollars, has NVIDIA, Palantir, C3.ai, and IonQ as standout performers.

NVIDIA Takes the Lead

NVIDIA, a chip manufacturer for data centers, gained significant traction this year, achieving a $1 trillion valuation. “NVIDIA’s shares have been undergoing a correction,” Warner notes. He advises watching for a potential reversal in fortunes if the stock falls below $401.

Palantir Shows Promise

Palantir, known for its data-driven solutions, aims to integrate AI into its systems. However, the stock has been undergoing its “sharpest correction in over a year,” according to Warner. A critical price point to watch is $15, which seems to offer support.

C3.ai Yet to Win Wall Street

C3.ai offers more than 40 AI solutions, but its stock has been unpredictable. “We saw C3.ai shares break the rally,” states Warner. The analyst suggests keeping an eye on the stock’s performance at $31.69 to gauge future movement.

IonQ: Small but Growing

IonQ, a quantum computer manufacturer, has seen its stock almost quadruple in recent months. Warner indicates a possible reversal as the stock tests the 50-day moving average.

Trading AI Stocks: Do’s and Don’ts

Warner’s expertise is in Fundamental Analysis, Equities, and IPOs. He was a former financial journalist and editor covering UK markets, with more than 8 years’ experience covering UK and US equity and financial markets.

His insight at City Index offers a lens into the volatile yet promising landscape of AI stocks, an arena that is already influencing today’s world.

What to Do

Research Thoroughly: Study a company’s technology, market presence, and financial health before investing, so you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Diversify: Although trading individual AI stocks can provide better returns, it’s recommended that you don’t solely focus on one stock. Trading a basket of AI stocks requires less research and is less risky than trading individual stocks.

Focus on Innovation: Prioritise companies with genuine technological advancements.

Stay Informed: Keep up with AI developments, breakthroughs, and regulatory changes as well as broader economic trends, so you’re better informed.

What Not To Do



Chase Hype: Avoid investing solely based on popularity; actual value matters more.

Ignore Ethics: Be cautious of companies with questionable AI practices or reputations.

Put All Your Eggs in One Basket: Avoid concentrating your investments on a single AI stock.

Neglect Due Diligence: Don’t skip researching a company’s fundamentals and competitive landscape.

Overlook Regulations: Be mindful of how regulations can impact AI companies.

Disregard Economic Factors: Consider how broader economic conditions can affect the AI sector.