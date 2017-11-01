Suspect Linked to Benghazi Attack Finally Captured Five Years Later

By
Dwight L. Schwab Jr.
-
74

The savage attack on American personnel in Benghazi, Libya five years ago is back in the news. President Donald Trump announced Monday that U.S. Special Forces had captured a man linked to the 2012 attack on the American mission in Benghazi.

It is incredible to believe that this suspect could have hidden from American intelligence all this time. Nevertheless, Trump said this in a statement, shortly after the White House was rocked by the indictment of three former campaign aides.

According to Trump, the capture came “on my orders.” He further said that “al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his alleged role in the September 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi.”

John Christopher Stevens
John Christopher Stevens

Getting to closure after the Benghazi attack has been slow and arduous. Charges of political cover-up have been rampant. The attack killed ambassador Chris Stevens as well as three other American personnel and became emblematic of conservative opposition to then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

There have been claims and counter-claims over the past five years, and the mainstream media has largely ignored that it even happened. In fact, most of the time, it has felt a lot like a complete cover-up.

The attack was initially blamed on a stupid youtube video, which almost nobody had seen. The Obama administration pushed the youtube video as the cause, even after that was debunked. Ambassador Susan Rice even went on live television, pushing that angle.

The Obama administration failed to provide security for Chris Stevens and their mission in Benghazi. It hasn’t yet been proven definitively, but it is suspected they were running guns through Benghazi to Syria.

Our thoughts are with the families of Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and some of his administration may want to forget Benghazi, but many Americans have not.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr.

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. is a moderate conservative who looks at all sides of a story, then speaks his mind. He has written more than 3500 national political and foreign affairs columns. His BS in journalism from the University of Oregon, with minors in political science and American history stands him in good stead for his writing.

Publishing

Dwight has 30-years in the publishing industry, including ABC/Cap Cities and International Thomson. His first book, “Redistribution of Common Sense – Selective Commentaries on the Obama Administration 2009-2014,” was published in July, 2014. “The Game Changer – America’s Most Stunning Presidential Election in History,” was published in April 2017.

Location

Dwight is a native of Portland, Oregon, and now a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Get notification of new stories by Dwight L. Schwab Jr., in your Email.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR