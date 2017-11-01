Suspect Linked to Benghazi Attack Finally Captured Five Years Later

The savage attack on American personnel in Benghazi, Libya five years ago is back in the news. President Donald Trump announced Monday that U.S. Special Forces had captured a man linked to the 2012 attack on the American mission in Benghazi.

It is incredible to believe that this suspect could have hidden from American intelligence all this time. Nevertheless, Trump said this in a statement, shortly after the White House was rocked by the indictment of three former campaign aides.

According to Trump, the capture came “on my orders.” He further said that “al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his alleged role in the September 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi.”

Getting to closure after the Benghazi attack has been slow and arduous. Charges of political cover-up have been rampant. The attack killed ambassador Chris Stevens as well as three other American personnel and became emblematic of conservative opposition to then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

There have been claims and counter-claims over the past five years, and the mainstream media has largely ignored that it even happened. In fact, most of the time, it has felt a lot like a complete cover-up.

The attack was initially blamed on a stupid youtube video, which almost nobody had seen. The Obama administration pushed the youtube video as the cause, even after that was debunked. Ambassador Susan Rice even went on live television, pushing that angle.

The Obama administration failed to provide security for Chris Stevens and their mission in Benghazi. It hasn’t yet been proven definitively, but it is suspected they were running guns through Benghazi to Syria.

Our thoughts are with the families of Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and some of his administration may want to forget Benghazi, but many Americans have not.