Patent your Product with the Help of InventHelp

With the big boom of technology happening today, putting your mark on your product is a great way to show ownership. What is more, if you want to sell your stuff you are even better off putting a patent on your property and InventHelp is the right company to help you do so.

Before you start the process of patenting your product or idea, you should first consider what steps you will take and the cost involved.

Why patent your product?

Your product is your own personal invention and so you have to protect it from being stolen as well as used by the wrong persons. Therefore, the main reason why you must put a patent on your creation is because you want to keep it from falling into the wrong hands. In fact, most people with new products out are heading to the site of InventHelp for help and proper directions concerning putting their ownership mark on their merchandise.

To help you better understand why you need a patented product, InventHelp will refer you to a competent patent attorney. Sean Kaufhold who is a patent attorney explains the various reasons why you should protect your artifact as well as he can guide you through the process. According to Kaufhold, “There are multiple reasons for why a person or company might want to obtain patent protection, but generally the number one reason involves your desire to protect your invention from being sold or used by another.”

Who should patent their product?

If you are unsure whether you fall into the category of persons or companies that should patent their products, you can seek advice from your patent attorney. The three main groups that should go after a patent are:

Manufacturers

Manufacturers are usually creators who should protect their product from unscrupulous people. If you are a manufacturer, you can protect your manufactured property for as long as you want. In fact, while your patent is keeping your item protected, you can center your efforts on a number of things such as finding a suitable price for your invention, marketing your product and protecting your market share.

New inventors with little or no experience

If you are an inventor with little or no experience about how to protect your creation, seeking the help of a patent company such as InventHelp can aid you tremendously. You will receive proper guidance on how to license your product so that you can have your secrets protected at all times. Once your produce is properly licensed, companies you are trying to market your property to will take you seriously.

Creators that are looking for a market

Some business people employ a manufacturer to create a sellable product for them and you might just be one of those business persons. Owning a product and marketing it are two different things. In fact, you might own a great invention but has no marketing skills and so you may not know how to make money off your merchandise and to avoid pitfalls. In addition, there is a danger that the manufacturer you pay to invent the item might try to own it and thus swindle you. According to Kaufhold, “This type of business person will want patent protection so that they can bring it to outside marketers to make business inroads without the risk of it being taken by the manufacturer.”

Avoid patenting a product that is not feasible

If your product is not going to make money for you then forget about wasting funds and licensing it. Patenting an idea can be expensive and you might have to spend upwards of $30,000 with no guarantee of you making back your money invested . To find out if your product is feasible you can go ahead and carry out a market research. You can do your market research by yourself if you are experienced in such a matter or you can employ a marketing company to research the feasibility of your manufactured commodity.

Richard Stim, an attorney based in San-Francisco and who has authored several books about intellectual property rights says, “Protection is not really the most important thing.” He went on to explain further by saying, “What is most important is to find out if an idea is commercially viable, since there are plenty of ideas that are patentable and yet pretty darn unmarketable.”

Avoid fraud

Many fraudulent companies are still preying on product creators today. This is especially true for the manufacturer who thinks his product is great and will not listen to anything negative about it. If you are the type of individual to only listen to people who praise your ware then you are asking for trouble because you can easily be setting up yourself for a scam company to take you for a ride. These companies specialize in boosting your morale in a hypocritical way so that in the end you will pay out thousands of dollars to them.

“They will tell you exactly what you want to hear,” says Lougher whom is one of the people who helped the Federal Trade Commission bring a number of fraudulent promotion companies to justice during the 1990s. Therefore, experts are suggesting you check with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for advice. You can also check out any local inventors groups in your area for information before employing a company to advice you about your product. Once you have proof that your patent is viable then the ball is in your court and you can go ahead and employ a professional to carry out a thorough patent search on your behalf.

Make the time to file

Procrastination can get you into trouble and not filing your patent for an entire year can make you lose the right to do so. Still, it is advisable not to file too soon, but at the same time do not wait too long either. US law requires that you file within a year after you start selling, publishing anything or showing off your product at trade shows. However, if you file a provisional patent application before the year is up, you can extend the year to two years. Just make sure when you are filling out the provisional patent application that you answer all the questions correctly.

Go ahead and submit your application

Once you have a suitable product on hand, you can now proceed to submit an application for proper licensing. You can do so by employing a qualified patent attorney or agent to file on your behalf. He or she will help you to fill out the necessary application and also guide you through the process.

To file your product patent, the application process might be challenging, especially if you are a new inventor. However, by employing InventHelp to aid you along the way, the road you travel in the filing process will become easier and you will reach your goal quicker. Thus, your product will remain your property and you can make money from your invention.