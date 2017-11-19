Four Entrepreneurs Focus On People and More Life

On Sunday, Nov 19, starting at 7am PST, the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute is running four Masterclasses to train entrepreneurs about People & More Life.

Four People and More Life masterclasses

7am – 10am PST – How to Earn Five Times as Much with Five Times the Time Off

11am – 2pm PST – How To Create a Million Dollar Mindset

3pm – 6pm PST – How To Create Million Dollar Intellectual Property in Your Business

7pm – 10pm PST – How To Get Twice As Much Done in Half the Time

The MasterClasses

The first Masterclass, running from 7am to 10am PST is How to Earn Five Times as Much with Five Times the Time Off.

In this Masterclass, Sue Wilhite shows what Fortune 500 CEOs do, that can be used in a new and emerging million dollar business. This three hour deep dive Master Class covers outsourcing to the best outsourcers and self-funding this process. Sue says entrepreneurs who learn this will never again say “I’d love to, but I just don’t have the money.”

To truly scale a business, have more time off, and reduce daily stress, entrepreneurs must find their “genius,” crush their fears, systematically deal with chaos and frustration, develop a plan and outsource like crazy, to create a “million dollar advantage.”

Sue is a best-selling author, Law of Attraction coach, and sound healer, and was a Silicon Valley programmer and database designer. She is known as the “Profit Attraction Mentor,” who specializes in getting clients unstuck so they can fulfill their own destinies.

The second Masterclass, running from 11am to 2pm PST is How To Create a Million Dollar Mindset.

Tera Maxwell, Ph.D, teaches participants how to upgrade their personal operating system by creating a millionaire mindset. Maxwell, founder of The Affluence Method, sets out the step by step plan to master the inner game of wealth creation. Entrepreneurs can then think, feel, speak, and act like a millionaire. This is a precursor to creating and maintaining wealth.

Tera Maxwell asks “Have you ever wondered why some entrepreneurs get results and others do not, even with the same business strategy?” She says the answer is in their mindset, because we are all wired with habits and programs, just like an operating system. Our operating system determines our success or failure.

entrepreneurs often walk around with an OLD operating system that keeps crashing.

Tera identifies and removes energy blocks and uses vibrational energy to help clients change their thought patterns and take action in alignment with their life’s vision.

The third Masterclass, running from 3pm to 6pm PST is How To Create Million Dollar Intellectual Property in Your Business.

Mitch Axelrod leads a Masterclass to teach entrepreneurs to codify their “special sauce.” Mitch says “Intellectual property, (IP) is one of the most important ways to build a real business and not just a hobby business.”

Mitch’s strategies generated billions of dollars of additional revenue for thousands of companies. The beneficiaries of his wisdom include Fortune 500’s IBM, AT&T, MetLife, Citibank, Pfizer, and Prudential and small, medium and home based businesses, professionals, practitioners and solo-preneurs.

Mitch is a Chief Encouragement Officer, playing for the love of the game. He loves to inspires people to elevate their game. His counsel and collaboration transforms people, culture and profitability.

The third Masterclass, running from 7pm to 10pm PST is How To Get Twice As Much Done in Half the Time.

Paula Oleska leads this Master Class to show participants simple steps to take control of their schedule today, and gain measurable results.

After today, the frustration of overwhelming to-do lists, procrastination and distraction could end.

Paula uses cutting edge neuroscience to help her clients create breakthroughs in mastery of time, money, relationships and a sense of freedom. Her Brain Upgrade® system has already helped more than three thousand people.

Paula is an expert in mind-body integration, and the bestselling author of The Spirit Of Success, with Bill Walsh and Adam Merkel.

Helping Entrepreneurs Hurt by Hurricanes

Each of these four and the other 28 masterclasses are recorded, and lifetime access to the recordings is optionally available for purchase. Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute Co-founder Martin Barnes, told NewsBlaze, “The summit is going very well, with 2,000 people registered so far, and more coming in each day. 100% of the net proceeds from the Summit goes to help entrepreneurs hurt by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. We’re working hard to educate entrepreneurs and to do good at the same time.”

The co-founders and a small team of entrepreneurs are doing this because they support others who need help.

Chambers of Commerce are invited to participate by calling Tom Matzen, in Pacific Timezone, at +1-604-499-7164.