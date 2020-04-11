Cheers to ‘Double Belgian’ Releasing April 14

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

The craft beer comedy Double Belgian, starring Townsend Ambrecht, Nikolay Moss, Julia Conley, Dexter Masland and Mary Hilliard is releasing via Random Media. The feature film will release on-demand and on all digital platforms on April 14, 2020.

Directed by Graham Winfrey in his feature directorial debut, Double Belgian follows best friends Brett and Mitchell, two homebrewers opening their own craft brewery in upstate New York. At the invitation of Brett’s cousin Nick, the pair head to Brooklyn to host a tasting party and secure investment for their fledgling company. While their Belgian- style ale is a huge hit, the business trip hits a snag when a hidden agenda and secret love interest threaten to derail their plans.

Written by Doug Weeden and Graham Winfrey, who also produced alongside Aldous Davidson, Double Belgian premiered at the Manhattan Film Festival in April 2019, where Winfrey received the award for Best Director. In addition, the film was an official selection at the 2019 Dumbo Film Festival and 2019 Hoboken International Film Festival. Double Belgian was filmed in New York City and upstate New York.

Cheers to 'Double Belgian' Releasing April 14 1
‘Double Belgian’ Poster Courtesy of Random Media
Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR