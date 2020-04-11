Cheers to ‘Double Belgian’ Releasing April 14

The craft beer comedy Double Belgian, starring Townsend Ambrecht, Nikolay Moss, Julia Conley, Dexter Masland and Mary Hilliard is releasing via Random Media. The feature film will release on-demand and on all digital platforms on April 14, 2020.

Directed by Graham Winfrey in his feature directorial debut, Double Belgian follows best friends Brett and Mitchell, two homebrewers opening their own craft brewery in upstate New York. At the invitation of Brett’s cousin Nick, the pair head to Brooklyn to host a tasting party and secure investment for their fledgling company. While their Belgian- style ale is a huge hit, the business trip hits a snag when a hidden agenda and secret love interest threaten to derail their plans.

Written by Doug Weeden and Graham Winfrey, who also produced alongside Aldous Davidson, Double Belgian premiered at the Manhattan Film Festival in April 2019, where Winfrey received the award for Best Director. In addition, the film was an official selection at the 2019 Dumbo Film Festival and 2019 Hoboken International Film Festival. Double Belgian was filmed in New York City and upstate New York.