Combat Sports Veteran Fabiano Mello Founds New Rio de Janeiro Federation with Focus on Inclusivity and Athlete Support

Veteran martial arts pioneer and acclaimed coach Fabiano Mello is embarking on a new mission to reshape the landscape of combat sports in the state, announcing the establishment of the Rio de Janeiro State Fighting and Combat Sports Federation (FLEC – RJ) in 2024. With over three decades of unparalleled dedication to various disciplines, Mello’s new initiative is poised to champion athlete welfare, elevate coaching standards, and unlock hidden talents often hindered by financial barriers.

“During my professional career, I participated in many federations in various disciplines,” Mello explained. “I have been involved in almost all disciplines for over 30 years. I believe I can do differentiated work focused on athlete support and real appreciation of coaches.” This deeply personal conviction drives the FLEC – RJ‘s core mission: to foster an environment where martial artists can thrive without undue financial strain.

A cornerstone of the new federation’s approach will be hosting competitive events with minimal expenses for participants, alongside hiring professional officiating and actively valorizing the indispensable work of coaches, teachers, and masters.

Crucially, Mello plans to organize free competitive events for aspiring martial artists who otherwise couldn’t afford championship entry fees. “Because I know how many talents go unseen due to lack of money to pay their entry in amateur events,” he stated, emphasizing a core tenet of the federation: accessibility.

Mello’s motivation stems from a profound personal connection to martial arts. “Martial Arts taught me a lot. I dedicated my life to becoming a better person. It’s only fair to do what we can to help people who often won’t have the opportunity to continue competing or participating in events.”

Mello’s extensive resume lends significant weight to his new endeavor. A 6th-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a pioneer of Kickboxing in the region, having earned his black belt in 1992 and trained over 300 black belts, Mello’s influence spans decades. He is currently being evaluated for the prestigious title of Grand Master by ISKA Kickboxing, further cementing his status as a global authority.

Beyond his foundational work in traditional martial arts, the 51-year-old coach has an illustrious career in MMA, guiding twelve fighters to amateur and professional titles. His notable achievements include cornering Talita Bernardo to an Invicta FC title in June 2024, Yasmim “Monstrinha” to an LFA belt in September 2023, and Laisa da Silva Mendes to an amateur state championship.

He also coached Antônio Inácio to an Only Fight Championship title and Júnior Silva to the Favela Kombat bantamweight belt. Mello, who runs his training program in Rio das Ostras, attributes this success to a holistic methodology blending diverse martial arts fundamentals with individualized physical conditioning, structured periodization, and psychological support, aimed at ensuring athlete longevity.

Looking ahead, the FLEC – RJ is already planning its inaugural major event for November 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The ambitious plan includes a festival designed not just for competitors but also for enthusiasts eager to immerse themselves in the rich cultures and cuisines of Thailand and Korea.

“On the Korean side, we will cater to lovers of Soo Bahk Do, Taekwondo, Hapkido, and others. And on the Thai side, we will have Muay Thai, Muay Boran, and Krabi Krabong. Including ancient and modern martial arts, for everyone,” Mello detailed. He also revealed plans for a future “major event with Masters from Asia,” which will also be free for participants.

Known for keeping a low profile outside the cage, Mello’s focus remains on expanding social projects that offer martial arts training to local youth. His new federation embodies this philosophy, aiming to leverage sport as a powerful tool for transformation and inclusion. With strong roots on the mat and an open mind for cross-cultural exchange, Fabiano Mello’s new federation promises a fresh, athlete-centric approach that aims to elevate combat sports in Rio de Janeiro while ensuring its doors remain open to all.