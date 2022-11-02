Mattress Thickness Guide

What to Take Into Account When Selecting Mattress Thickness

It should be at least 8 inches thick, with a comfort layer at least 2 to 3 inches thick and a base layer at least 5 to 6 inches thick, if you want one of the most resilient mattresses that remains comfortable for years.

When in doubt, talk to the experts at The Bedding Authority.

Typically, a mattress feels softer the thicker it is. Let’s go over the things to think about when choosing the thickness of your mattress in this section.

Position for Sleeping

No matter where you sleep, the feel of the mattress varies depending on its thickness, affecting how well you sleep. While certain sleeping postures require more support, others require more padding. Mattresses can accommodate these various sleeping needs with varying levels of thickness.

Side Sleeping: The finest mattresses for side sleepers typically range in thickness from 12 to 14 inches and provide lots of shoulder and hip support. When you are lying on your side, these areas support the weight of your complete body. Soft comfort layers provide the cushioning needed to lessen pressure buildup in the shoulders and hips. And helps keep dreams from turning into nightmares.

Back Sleepers: To support the natural curve of their spine and prevent spinal misalignment, back sleepers need mattresses that are 10 to 12 inches thick. Back discomfort, neck pain, or muscle stiffness can all be caused by spinal misalignment or made worse by it. Your back is supported and won’t sink into a mattress 10 to 12 inches tall with a solid foundation layer and thin comfort layer.

For those who sleep on their stomachs, mattresses should be 10 inches thick to help prevent spinal misalignment. A harder sleeping surface will be offered by mattresses with a thinner comfort layer, offering resistance to compression beneath your abdomen.

Combination Sleeping: Medium-firm 12-inch mattresses with a medium feel are typically appropriate for combination sleepers. Combo sleepers want a mattress that offers a balance between hardness and softness because they alternate between side, back, and stomach resting throughout the night.

Do You Sleep Alone or With a Partner?

Thicker mattresses can be more supportive than thinner mattresses due to their several layers and high base layer. There is greater pressure on your mattress when you share a bed with a spouse than when you sleep alone. A thinner mattress may sag if it is subjected to more pressure. A mattress with a minimum thickness of 10 to 12 inches is required.

Particular Medical Conditions

Thinner comfort layers and firmer mattresses may be necessary for people with specific medical issues, like back discomfort. Back pain sufferers should opt for medium-firm mattresses in the 8 to 12-inch range. These beds are soft enough to follow the natural curve of your spine while still being firm enough to support your back and prevent mattress sinkage. Conforming to the natural curve of your spine improves lumbar support and relieves back discomfort.

For better cushioning, softer mattresses are required by those who suffer from hip, shoulder, or arthritis pain. For those with certain medical conditions, 12- to 14-inch thick mattresses are suitable. This is so that pressure spots on your shoulders, hips, and joints are relieved, as mattresses this thick frequently contain plusher comfort layers that adjust to your shape.