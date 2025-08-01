Award-Winning Musician, Engineer, and Producer Vítor Rêgo Unveils Ambitious Upcoming Musical Projects, Infusing Brazilian Soul into Global Sounds

Vítor Rêgo, the acclaimed Brazilian-born producer, multi-instrumentalist, and engineer best known for producing a Mariah Carey track, “Type Dangerous (The Brazil Funk Remix)”, is set to unleash another wave of new music projects through his Coliseu Records, promising to further solidify his reputation for crafting high-quality, emotionally resonant tracks that blend global sounds with his distinctive Brazilian roots.

Originally from Rio de Janeiro and now based in Los Angeles, Rêgo has accumulated millions of streams across various platforms and holds a Music Production and Engineering degree from Berklee College of Music, where he was honored with the “Producer Award” at Berklee’s 2023 Career Jam Awards. In 2021, he founded Coliseu Records in Rio, a company that has since collaborated with renowned artists, produced hundreds of tracks, and opened its own studio. Beyond his expertise in Pop, Rap, Funk, and R&B, Rêgo’s passion extends to Samba, Bossa Nova, and Reggaeton, elements that frequently permeate his work, including his production of the film soundtrack for the award-winning short film “Trocando De Pele” in 2023.

Known for his philosophy of deeply connecting music with its audience, Rêgo meticulously crafts songs that prioritize meaningful lyrics and melodies, ensuring every track resonates profoundly. This unique approach is evident in how he integrates his Brazilian heritage into contemporary sounds.

“I always liked to experiment with different sounds when I’m creating a song,” Rêgo explains, detailing how he often integrates “samba percussion and Brazilian Funk beat elements.” This isn’t just intentional; it’s often subconscious, as melodies fitting for Samba or Bossa Nova might emerge over a trap beat, creating a “new flair” that audiences readily embrace. He emphasizes the ease with which Brazilian sounds “blend it with different genres” without “mischaracterizing the genre of the song I’m working on,” providing a distinct, unexpected sound.

When it comes to shaking up what some might perceive as a generic pop landscape in LA, Rêgo credits collaboration and a commitment to authenticity. “I do think that LA has the best pop songwriters and producers in the industry. I’m grateful to collaborate with the best,” he states. “We want to create unique records that people can still digest. We take time to craft the sounds, create amazing melodies and creative lyrics.” This meticulous approach ensures the instrumental “interacts with what the song is saying,” differentiating them from those simply “trying to copy what is already there.”

Forthcoming Releases and Initiatives

Hot off the heels of his summer track with Mariah Carey, on her song “Dangerous Type, Brazil Funk Remix,” one of his highly anticipated releases is with Brazilian musician Ceejay’s forthcoming album, set to drop at the end of November, with the first single arriving the second week of September. Released via Rêgo’s own Coliseu Records, the album pays homage to old Brazilian Funk, notably featuring references from Ceejay’s father, Buchecha, a legendary figure in Brazilian Funk history.

Rêgo explains: “We focused on bringing the essence of Brazilian Funk in the lyrics, but exploring the amazing vocals that Ceejay has.” Listeners can expect “a lot of Y2K references, R&B, West Coast and Miami Bass,” all with a sprinkle of Brazilian Funk, he notes, including collaboration from Buchecha as a writer.

Rêgo, alongside partner Renan Ricio, has also initiated a significant Coliseu project centered on black artists. “We want to truly have a connection with the musical scene from Rio and respect the culture of the songs we’re making,” Rêgo explains.

Having started Coliseu as a Rap label, the initiative aims to be an ally to the black community, delivering “high quality products” and “pristine” final work through collaborations with “amazing artists.”

A prime example of this initiative is the upcoming single “Pretos Milionairos,” featuring Renan Ricio and Black Queen, slated for release on August 28th. Rêgo describes it as a challenging yet rewarding endeavor, blending a “West Coast beat with one of the biggest black music icons from Brasil, Tim Maia,” while maintaining a modern edge.

The track boasts an “amazing horn section” and “a lot of vocal harmonies to bring out the Soul vibe,” promising a genre-bending experience he believes is “something that I have never seen before.” A video clip will accompany the song’s release.

Working behind the scenes with major artists such as Latin Grammy winners and nominees, Rêgo finds immense satisfaction in “seeing the creative vision behind every project.” He appreciates observing how artists “navigate their ideas” and choose the best forms of expression. While fans only see the final product, Rêgo witnesses “the path the song had to go through.”

This collaborative process, sometimes requiring him to “put aside how we would usually think” to align with an artist’s vision, is a “good challenge” that continuously broadens his creative perspective.

With a packed schedule of releases and a clear commitment to fostering authentic, boundary-pushing music, Vítor Rêgo continues to be a driving force in the global entertainment scene, proving that true artistry lies in connecting deeply with both sound and soul.