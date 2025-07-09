Listo Expands with Major NHL Partnerships at Bridgestone Arena and Xcel Energy Center

Listo, a next-generation premium experience and hospitality platform, is expanding its footprint in the National Hockey League with two high-profile partnerships. The company has officially added the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena and the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center to its growing roster of partner venues, marking a major milestone in its rapid expansion across North America.

The move solidifies Listo’s presence in the professional hockey world and underscores its mission to transform how fans engage with live entertainment beyond the game itself.

Two Venues, One Fan-Centric Vision

Both Bridgestone Arena and Xcel Energy Center are widely considered among the most dynamic and versatile venues in the country. Their selection of Listo as a strategic technology partner is a testament to the platform’s innovation, as much as it is to the evolving expectations of modern sports and event audiences.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Predators and Wild to the Listo family,” said Gabriel Weisz, Founder and CEO of Listo. “These partnerships represent exactly what Listo is about: helping world-class venues deliver seamless, memorable experiences for their fans from the moment they walk in to the moment they leave.”

Bridgestone Arena, located in the heart of downtown Nashville, is a linchpin of the city’s vibrant entertainment district. Hosting over 100 events annually, including NHL games, music megatours, and marquee award shows, the arena draws millions of visitors each year and ranks consistently among the top-grossing venues in North America.

Meanwhile, Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is celebrated for its high-energy game-day atmosphere and loyal fan base. Beyond hockey, it serves as a key cultural venue for concerts, college tournaments, and civic events.

Enhancing the Entire Guest Journey

Listo’s platform will be rolled out to power premium seating and hospitality operations at both arenas, including VIP suites, club-level access, and corporate entertainment offerings. The technology is designed to streamline service delivery and operations, enabling venue staff to elevate every moment of the guest journey.

By integrating digital tools into the traditional hospitality experience, Listo aims to eliminate friction points and create a more intuitive and delightful environment for fans and guests.

“These are not just sports venues,” Weisz said. “They’re entertainment landmarks that host thousands of high-touch experiences every year. Our goal is to support their teams in making those experiences unforgettable.”

Momentum Across North America

With these additions, Listo now supports 25 sports venues across North America, powering operations for more than 30 professional and collegiate teams. This momentum reflects growing demand for hospitality solutions that combine reliability, personalization, and efficiency.

From simplifying ticketing logistics to managing service staff and guest preferences in real-time, Listo positions itself as a central player in the modernization of sports and entertainment experiences.

“These partnerships show the growing recognition that live entertainment isn’t just about what happens on the court or the ice—it’s about how you make people feel from beginning to end,” Weisz added. “That’s the transformation we’re helping deliver.”

A Signal of Industry Change

Listo’s expansion into Bridgestone Arena and Xcel Energy Center isn’t just about scaling its customer base; it’s a sign of shifting expectations across the live events industry. Venues are under increasing pressure to deliver experiences that feel as personalized and seamless as the digital platforms on which fans interact every day.

“These partnerships show the growing recognition that live entertainment isn’t just about what happens on the court or the ice—it’s about how you make people feel from beginning to end,” Weisz added. “That’s the transformation we’re helping deliver.”

As major arenas turn to technology not just for operational efficiency but for competitive advantage, Listo’s growth reflects a broader industry pivot toward experience-first thinking. With each new partnership, the bar for what premium hospitality can—and should—look like continues to rise.