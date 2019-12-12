Preparing a Home for Winter Need not Be Difficult

In the northern hemisphere, the nights are getting colder and frosts are starting to appear. Soon there will be lots of rain, wind, and probably snow. In some places, this has already started. No matter how bad it is outside, people want to be snug and warm in their home and it is not too late to make sure that happens. Here are just a few tips to prepare a home for the cold winter months.

The Roof

More heat is lost through the roof of most homes than anywhere else and it can be as much as 35%. Not only will that make it harder to keep the home warm it will add quite a lot to the cost of heating bills.

Just a few loose tiles or slates can cause major problems with water leaks which could seep into the whole of the home. Many types of tiles are easily dislodged by strong wind and the wintertime is when it is most likely to have problems with the roof.

Roofing companies suggest carrying out a visual check from the ground. If you spot any slipped tiles or slates, head into the loft to see if there is any daylight coming through. Even though it may sound strange, binoculars can be very useful tools for an inspection. Check out the lead flashing around the chimney and along roof joints. Lead flashing can crack over time, which allows water to enter the roof.

If there is any doubt at all about the condition of the roof, it should be checked out by a reputable roofing company such as https://belfastroofingservices.co.uk.

It is surprising these days, but there are still many roof spaces that are not insulated. But even with an insulated loft, if there is a leak in the roof, for instance, this could nullify the value of insulation. A flow of water will ruin the insulation and the ceiling material, and then it will not be effective.

Look for problems with the guttering. Breaks between sections of guttering allow water to cascade down the wall, which causes damp to penetrate inside. If left unchecked, there may be a huge amount of damage to fix.

Seal the Gaps

It can be surprising how many gaps there are in windows and doors. These will let warm air out and cold air will replace it. Check around the window frames and seal whatever gaps are found. Door frames are the same and need to have any gaps sealed. Draft excluders on the doors can be very effective, but one often-forgotten source of cold or drafts is the letterbox or any other opening to the outside.

Central Heating

Regardless of how the central heating is powered, getting the boiler serviced should be an annual occurrence. This is not just for safety reasons, but after a service, it will run more efficiently and the home will be easier to get warm and keep warm.

Always use qualified and registered engineers as failing to do so could endanger the home and the lives of everyone in the family.

When occupants are snug and warm in their home, it can be really nice to admire the beauty of the snow safe in the knowledge that nobody will be freezing inside as it is outside.