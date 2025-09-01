Monetizing Attention: Why Publishers Are Betting Big on Video Inventory

Publishers are past the point where page views and banner rotations held sway. A quiet revolution has elevated video from optional enrichment to a foundational revenue generator. In the current media calculus, attention is the new currency: dense, immersive, and increasingly monetized through video.

Recently, evidence of this shift has been accumulating. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reports that digital ad revenue surged to $259 billion in 2024, a 15% increase over the prior year, driven in part by video formats commanding premium pricing. Meanwhile, video ad-spend is on a pronounced upward curve: compounded at nearly 12% annually from 2021 to 2025, according to forecasts projecting it beyond $92 billion.

Platforms like Truvid, which provide publishers with turnkey video infrastructure and access to premium ad-supported content, are helping accelerate this momentum by transforming idle digital real estate into high-yield video inventory.

Publishers who​​ have embraced video as a primary revenue source are witnessing remarkable results. Take Inven, for instance. Inven, strategic focus on video ad inventory led to a staggering sixfold year-over-year increase in ad revenue by mid-2025, with CPMs skyrocketing to 35 times those of banners. This success story is just one of many, inspiring publishers to explore the potential of video.

Why Video Works Better

The shift toward video is rooted in its ability to engage and drive revenue efficiency. Formats such as rewarded and outstream video consistently outperform display ads in both completion and engagement rates. Rewarded ads often exceed 80% completion, compared to around 30% for pre-rolls, resulting in better CPMs and reduced ad-block resistance.

Coupled with contextual targeting, dynamic insertion, and AI-driven creative, publishers can offer tailored ad experiences that justify higher rates while keeping users engaged.

The Broader Media Moment

The macro environment bolsters this trend. PwC projects global entertainment and media revenue will reach $3.5 trillion by 2029, with digital video and connected TV ad spend growing at nearly 3x the pace of overall consumer spending, powered by AI-enabled personalization. YouTube, the largest video platform, now commands a sizable slice of the $ 150 billion TV ad market, generating $54.5 billion in 2024 and projected to surpass $100 billion by 2030.

For publishers, the shift towards video is not just a trend, but a strategic imperative. Those who once viewed video as a marginal risk are now giving way to those who see it as a central revenue infrastructure. The real edge, however, belongs to those who master the technology, storytelling, and data that make video both scalable and profitable. This challenge is an opportunity for growth and innovation in the digital media landscape.

Truvid: A Publisher’s Edge in the Attention Economy

Amid this landscape, Truvid stands as a compelling differentiator. Founded in 2018, Truvid is a video supply-side platform (SSP) crafted to streamline video monetization for publishers, content owners, and advertisers. It offers an all-in-one solution: a customizable video player, a vast ad-supported professional content library, AI-assisted video creation, and a universal tag that simplifies integration.

Truvid empowers publishers to optimize their video real estate seamlessly. One publisher reported a 5x increase in daily revenue after deploying Truvid’s video solutions across mobile and desktop environments, attributing the growth to the platform’s ability to marry user experience with monetization. In Q1 2023, Truvid reported revenue growth of 300% across core metrics compared to Q1 2022, with CPMs tripling in 90% of geographies and doubling in the remaining 10% due to the efficient use of ad server technology and high-quality ad experiences.

Truvid’s content marketplace is also noteworthy, featuring over 1 million videos in 28 languages across more than 25 top channels, along with an AI-driven recommendation engine that personalizes delivery for enhanced engagement. Its advanced fraud prevention and brand safety protocols make it a safe and transparent ad marketplace for both publishers and advertisers.

Worth Watching

Publishers who have resisted video may yet pivot, and those who have already done so are reaping the rewards. Truvid offers a turnkey solution for video monetization, combining scalable infrastructure, high-engagement content, yield optimization, and brand safety. As the publisher landscape shifts, every impression counts, and platforms like Truvid are helping publishers turn attention into revenue.