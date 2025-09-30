Menu
man behind a camera
Marketing
3 min.Read

Lucas Pusch: Building Your Brand in the Age of AI

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

Every day, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly significant part of our lives. As a result, building a strong personal and business brand to stand out is more important than ever. Lucas Pusch, a talented founder and Brand Director, is tackling this challenge head-on, demonstrating to the world how combining real human connection with smart AI tools can boost your influence and build trust, which is the true “currency” in modern, attention-driven society.

From Music Lover to Brand Innovator

Lucas’s journey began in a small German town, where he was passionate about music. That passion shifted to filmmaking during the pandemic. This move from filming music videos to mastering marketing and brand strategy fundamentally altered his perspective and really expanded his ability to adapt and innovate. At just 21, Lucas was already establishing himself in the industry, managing content and social media for a major hypnotherapy training company. 

During his tenure, he achieved some remarkable feats: growing their online following by over 600,000 in under two years, surpassing monthly revenue of $100,000, and generating a total of $1.6 million in revenue. These results significantly outpaced industry standards, which typically hover around 10-15% annually in social media growth rates. His success was the result of his knack for using data to create social media strategies that really work, proving he can organically grow brands. This early success demonstrated to him the power of creating content based on data and strategy, setting the stage for his current approach to brand building.

A Young Visionary Making a Big Impact

man using a camera

Inspired by past missed marketing opportunities and the incredible power of branding to build loyalty even before a product is properly launched, Lucas became driven to help founders share their unique vision with the world. He’s a big believer in intentional branding, growth driven by data, and finding that sweet spot between AI innovation and genuine human connection.

Lucas’s skills extend beyond traditional marketing. He was also a Director of Photography for the DJI Avata launch film, which got over four million views, and he led the PR and social media teams for Europe’s biggest youth climate conference, proving just how adaptable he is and how well he can tell compelling stories across different types of platforms and industries.

Current Projects and Philosophy

Today, Lucas is a key member of the founding team at Amiara, an AI startup focused on creating and growing businesses in a way that is better, faster, and less expensive. At the same time, he started founderbrands, a company dedicated to helping individuals build personal brands with a big impact. He believes that to truly succeed in a complex world, one needs two things: to embrace humanity and to use AI to make a significant impact. 

You can see his philosophy in action through his work with The Moving Art Channel, a streaming platform created by renowned filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg. Over the past months, Schwartzberg’s MovingArt channel has already seen “a remarkable tenfold increase in social media views” through their partnership. This case study shows how his approach is effective for both new businesses and experienced creative professionals.

Key Takeaways and What’s Next

His main takeaway is this: Every person and every business has a brand, but the big question is whether you’re building it intentionally. He argues that the actual measure of good content is how well it performs, not just how visually appealing or aligned with brand guidelines it looks. His approach centers on measurable results rather than aesthetic appeal alone. Innovation, he argues, requires constant tweaking, suggesting a 70/20/10 approach, meaning that 70 percent of your efforts should be placed on what you know is going to work, 20 percent on iterations of your core content, and 10 percent on ideas you have never done that could flop or be massive outliers. Ultimately, strong brands are built with clear and attainable goals, deliberate connection, and consistent actions.

For the future, Lucas aims to continue building market-leading brands for companies that reach millions of people. His long-term dream is even bigger: to create his own brand universe, showing off inspiring futures for humanity. With his confident, fact-based, and optimistic outlook, Lucas Pusch isn’t just creating compelling brand narratives for companies; he’s mapping out a path to success in the AI era, proving that the human touch remains just as important as the smart technology that brings it to life.

