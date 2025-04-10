Courage Is the New Strategy: Udi Ledergor’s Manifesto for Modern Marketers

B2B marketing often plays it painful safe. Courageous Marketing: The B2B Marketer’s Playbook for Career Success by Udi Ledergor drops like a thunderclap. The five-time marketing leader and former CMO of Gong makes one thing clear: bold moves beat boring ones every time.

Released April 10, 2025, Ledergor’s book is a wake-up call for marketers stuck in the cycle of safe, predictable campaigns. Drawing from two decades in the trenches—where he helped turn Gong into a multi-billion-dollar rocketship—Ledergor delivers a blueprint for standing out, making noise, and driving real revenue.

Safe is Risky. Boring is Dead.

“Marketing is creativity in service of capitalism,” writes Ledergor. That means it needs to help sales win—and that doesn’t happen with cookie-cutter content or lifeless LinkedIn posts.

Through vivid examples—like Gong’s clever Super Bowl-adjacent commercial stunt—Courageous Marketing shows how bold ideas, done right, can deliver outsized results on startup budgets. No gimmicks. Just guts and execution.

A Playbook for Punching Above Your Weight

The book is structured around actionable insights aimed at empowering marketers to:​

Craft Compelling Content: Developing material so engaging that audiences would be willing to pay for it.​

Leverage Guerrilla Marketing: Implementing unconventional tactics to amplify brand presence without necessitating substantial budgets.​

Establish Product Categories: Strategically positioning offerings to define and dominate new market segments.​

Design Memorable Events: Creating experiences that resonate deeply with attendees, fostering lasting brand loyalty.​

Champion Industry Issues: Taking definitive stands on pivotal topics, thereby positioning the brand as a thought leader.​

Advance Careers and Teams: Cultivating personal growth and building high-performing teams through intentional strategies.

What Experts Are Saying

The book has garnered acclaim from industry stalwarts. In fact, they aren’t just endorsing the book—they’re urging marketers to drop everything and read it.

Neil Patel, Co-Founder at NP Digital, emphasizes the necessity for boldness, stating, “We need more courageous marketers to turn the tide on uninspiring B2B marketing. If you’re struggling with getting engagement on your content, events, or brand campaigns, this is a great playbook.”

Kyle Lacy, Chief Marketing Officer at Jellyfish, reflects on the book’s transformative potential: “I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of playing it safe. And there is no better person to teach us how to be bold than Udi. Why? He’s lived it. This book cuts through the b llsh t and shows us how to challenge the status quo and build brands people can’t ignore. Don’t stop. Don’t question. Just buy it.”

Dave Gerhardt, Founder of Exit Five, underscores the book’s emphasis on creativity: “Creativity will forever be the most important ingredient to a successful marketer. This book gives you permission to take chances and stand out. Study it.”

Why It Matters More Now

With AI flooding feeds and inboxes with generic content, human creativity is becoming the most valuable currency in marketing. Courageous Marketing doesn’t just champion bold thinking—it makes the business case for it.

Whether you’re a scrappy startup marketer or a seasoned CMO, this book offers more than inspiration. It’s a call to action to ditch the dull and dare to be different.

Get It, Live It, Share It

Courageous Marketing is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It’s not just another addition to the marketing bookshelf—it’s the spark for a new mindset, particularly for marketers tired of following playbooks written in the past.

Udi Ledergor isn’t just launching a book—he’s taking his message on the road. Kicking off the book launch on the very day of its release at Canva Create in Los Angeles, CA. On April 17, he’ll speak at the Pavilion CMO Summit in Atlanta, GA. He will also be joining The Brand Tech Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 8.

This isn’t just a book—it’s a movement. And for anyone tired of playing small in B2B, it might be exactly what you need.