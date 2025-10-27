Onfire Raises $20 Million to Transform How Revenue Teams Use AI

Tel Aviv-based Onfire is gaining global attention as it announces a $20 million funding round, co-led by Grove Ventures and TLV Partners, with participation from IN Venture and Leumi Tech by Bank Leumi.

The funding comes just a year after the company’s beta launch, and Onfire’s early metrics already stand out. Its Vertical AI platform has helped SaaS clients close over $50 million in revenue, offering a more focused and contextual alternative to generic AI sales tools.

Moving Beyond AI Hype in Sales

AI has promised to revolutionize sales for years, but most organizations are still waiting for tangible returns. A 2024 McKinsey & Company analysis revealed that although 78 percent of businesses use AI, over 80 percent have yet to achieve meaningful performance gains.

Much of the problem stems from generic AI systems that fail to interpret the context behind buyer intent. CRMs are filled with incomplete data, and sales teams are left chasing low-quality leads.

A related McKinsey global insight argues that the key to unlocking real value lies not in more automation, but in embedding AI within the structure of how teams work and make decisions. This is precisely where Onfire’s model differs.

How Onfire Reimagines the Revenue Stack

Founded by Tal Peretz, Shahar Shavit, and Nitzan Hadar, Onfire was built on the idea that sales AI must be both vertical-specific and data-layer accurate. Before developing the product, the team conducted interviews with 275 revenue leaders selling to IT buyers to pinpoint the most persistent challenges.

Onfire’s approach is to integrate third-party data—including vendor discussions, technology reviews, and community evaluations—with a company’s own sales information. The result is a dynamic, self-updating view of the market that allows sellers to identify who is ready to buy, when, and why.

Unlike traditional AI tools that react to surface-level signals, Onfire’s platform learns from the complex web of decision-making that shapes IT purchases, from budget cycles to security audits.

Precision Over Volume: A New Standard for GTM AI

Onfire’s mission is simple but ambitious: to replace guesswork with precision. By analyzing the tech stack of 91 percent of companies worldwide, it uncovers meaningful sales opportunities that generic AI models miss.

This vertical-first strategy is proving particularly powerful in the IT infrastructure ecosystem, where purchasing processes are multi-layered and technical. By understanding the buying behavior of CIOs, security leaders, and DevOps teams, Onfire enables sellers to focus resources on prospects that are statistically more likely to convert.

The company’s success has attracted attention from investors who see its model as foundational to the next generation of AI-powered go-to-market (GTM) platforms. According to its backers, Onfire’s deep specialization creates a compounding data advantage: every customer interaction strengthens its models and improves predictive accuracy.

Scaling the Next Generation of Sales Intelligence

Despite strong traction, Onfire faces the same scaling test that confronts many AI platforms. Research suggests that up to 95 percent of AI initiatives fail to move beyond pilot phases into enterprise-wide integration.

To sustain growth, the company must demonstrate consistent ROI, maintain the integrity of its vast data network, and expand its vertical models without losing precision. If it succeeds, Onfire could become the go-to solution for revenue teams targeting technical buyers.

The Future of AI for Revenue: From Insight to Impact

The AI revolution in sales is shifting from automation to understanding. The companies that will win are those that use AI to reveal the “why” behind buying behavior, not just the “who.”

Onfire’s approach represents that evolution. By merging intelligence-grade data with contextual accuracy, it turns AI from a noisy prediction tool into a decision engine for revenue growth.

As businesses push beyond the hype, the message is clear: the next era of sales technology will be defined not by how much data we collect, but by how precisely we can act on it. And that is the space Onfire is setting out to lead.

About Onfire

Onfire gives sales teams a smarter way to understand and engage with technology buyers. The platform uses AI to gather and analyze data from across the web, including customer reviews, technical communities, and vendor reports, alongside the team’s own sales records. By linking these insights together, Onfire reveals real buying signals and helps teams prioritize efforts that drive results. Its continuous learning engine keeps CRM systems up to date, turning static sales data into a living, adaptive view of market opportunities.