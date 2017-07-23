Clinton Foundation Was Cooking The Books – Media Not Interested

Remember presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton who couldn’t lose the last election? The hysterical media hasn’t forgotten. They still try to let all Trump voters know each day since then how stupid they were to vote for him.

But we all know now why she did not win. It took her a few months to get over the shock. Her excuses ranged from WikiLeaks to former FBI Director James Comey. There was even talk about the unfairness of the Electoral College and how it should be abolished. Of course if that were to happen, four states could conceivably elect every future president with their enormous populations.

Democrats don’t care if that is unfair, as long as they win.

But it is all water under the bridge. The focus of the Democratic Party’s helping assistants in the mainstream media is on eliminating their hated enemy, Donald J. Trump. That is a 24/7 task, especially without a single shred of evidence in their now 13-month search for “the truth.”

What would the country look like today if Hillary had won?

Would the media be as dedicated to finding “the truth” when it came to their unbridled love who lost the presidency? Unlikely!

An entire book could be written (many have already been) that would outline what the country would face if she had won the presidency.

One item to share in the treasure trove of her corruption is mind-boggling. Again, it is a microcosm of the entire criminal corruption that would be laid at the American people’s door, but worth pointing out.

Big Numbers

It is the Clinton Foundation’s 2014 tax return. Without further editorial comment, here are the figures for this non-profit organization. I let the reader make up his/her own mind. It is staggering, but not all that surprising if one has read more than one source of information on the Clinton dynasty.

Within the official copy of the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation tax year of 2014 alone, here are the figures. It is from the National Center for Charitable Statistics website. In other words, Clinton-deniers, it is irrefutable.

Total revenue (line 12): $177,804,612.00

Total grants to charity (line 13): $5,160,385.00 (less than 3 percent)

Total expenses of: $91,281,145

Here are the incredible numbers:

Expenses include:

Salaries (line 15): $34.8 million

Fundraising fees (line 16a): $850,803

Other expenses (line 17): $50.4 million

Travel: $8 million

Meetings: $12 million

Financial Analysis

On line 5,486 employees are listed. It took 486 people that were paid $34.8 million and $91.3 million in fees and expenses to accomplish this. All of this expense to give away $5.1 million dollars. That shows it cost $126 million to give away $5 million dollars.

More eye-opening is the following. Line 22 shows that ending year net assets/fund balance was $322 million. That was up $85 million from the tax year 2013. Is there anyone of sound mind that can see how utterly questionable this is?

Media Analysis

The above is only one item that an honest media would investigate. But then again, they never would. Bill and Hillary Clinton are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Neither one has ever had a job outside of government service and a taxpayer check. Neither one has ever met a private sector payroll, hired a single employee or met a payroll. Neither has ever owned a private sector business.

A story at Truth Out shows some interesting facts about the cozy Clinton-Media relationship.

Perhaps the accounting above is either a big reason why, or the reason, they are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.