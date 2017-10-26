When Digital Meets Equestrian; The New Breeders’ Cup Website Look

In with the new, out with the old. Have you been getting your Breeders’ Cup news the old-fashioned way? You will find things upwardly-mobile and different at the new Breeder’s cup website.

The Breeder’s Cup, one of the Thoroughbred horse racing’s most celebrated international events recently announced several digital advancements made to its online platforms. They include the introduction of a user-friendly mobile app and a redesigned website.

According to an official, who spearheaded the enhancement project, the mobile app and website have been upgraded to provide fans with necessary information and details of the upcoming 2017 Breeder’s Cup which will hold on the 3rd and 4th of November 2017. The information will be live, and the revamped platforms give users a heightened UX (user-experience).

Compatible devices

The official mobile app for the Breeders’ Cup is available on both Android and iOS devices. It features real time updates and event details, as well as information regarding all the 13 championship races, the competing horses and all official results.

Also find the winners from the Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, a series of qualifying races for the 2017 Breeder’s Cup. This year’s Breeders’ Cup Championship races boast $28 million in prize money up for grabs for the winning thoroughbreds.

Furthermore, the easy-to-use interface offers information on ticketing, seating and walking maps and the official program of events, thus making it easier for the fans to prepare for the events this weekend.

Other key features of the app include information on transportation and parking space, and directions to Del Mar racetrack. The app has also been seamlessly integrated with Uber to make the arrivals and departure easier.

In addition to the official launch of the mobile app, Breeders’ Cup announced the re-opening of its enhanced website. It offers a rich user experience (UX) and an irresistible visual appeal while delivering a more satisfying, high-quality information for fans.

The new platform boasts of a smooth design, with a suitable combination of functionality and aesthetics. As they interact with the upgraded website across several platforms, users enjoy a more responsive experience; whether on their smartphones or tablets. They can view upcoming events, research race horses and organise their trip to Del Mar in a more intuitive and cohesive manner.

Other functions of the new website

Both the mobile app and website will provide live streams of events at the Official Breeders’ Cup, such as the Pre-Entry Announcement show which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, the morning fitness exercises following on Thursday, 26th, the October 30 draw for Rood & Riddle position and so on. The actual races for November 3 & 4 will be available live on the apps. Also available on the app is a one-of-a-kind 360⁰ Paddock Cam which gives home-users a life-like experience of what it feels to be at Del Mar on the race weekend.

Justin McDonald, the VP of Marketing at Breeders’ Cup, announced that his team was excited to unveil the new app and refurbished website. “We aim to provide our loyal fans with a unified and upgraded experience across all digital platforms,” he said.

The Breeders’ Cup weekend promises to be an exciting experience for race watchers and equestrian lovers alike.