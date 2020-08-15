TROOPSHIP TRAGEDY – Ancient South African Tale

This is a startling documentary which catalogues the events surrounding South Africa’s worst ever maritime disaster. It’s a story about hope and loyalty. It also reminds us how enchanting ideology can be.

1917 was the height of the first World War. By then, the UK had suffered crippling losses and so they put out a request for volunteers from the British Empire. Their call was answered by thousands, many of whom were South African. Although the war had not reached their shores, they were warriors and held their Empire in the highest esteem. They journeyed from all corners of the country, and amongst them were 802 natives from the rural heartland of the Xhosa Kingdom. They were known as the AnaMpoule people. They set sail from the East Cape and dropped anchor in Plymouth, an English port. From here, they were transferred to the SS Mendi, which would take them to the battlefields of Europe. But this warship never arrived.

Zwai Mgihima is a South African spiritualist, playwright and academic. In his studies, he learns about the people who set sail for Europe a century before. The more Zwai discovers, the more he wants to know. He visits a local monument, dedicated to those who perished, but what he finds chills his bones. The soldiers’ names are etched on a wall but the wall is covered in grime. All around is littered with trash. The fighters who laid down their lives had been remembered and forgotten in a very short time.

Zwai delves deeper and becomes so entrenched that he writes a play about his ancestors’ fate. It becomes a critical and commercial success, but by now Zwai has moved beyond just writing. He’s driven by such pure and deep beliefs that he’s become a passenger of a fatalistic force. His instincts have turned raw. He knows who the warriors are; their names are on a wall. He knows why they left; they went to war. He knows what happened to them; it’s in the annals of history. But what he doesn’t know is why they never came home.

He gets on a boat bound for Plymouth.

History is generally the best truthsayer of the good and the bad. In Troopship Tragedy, both South Africa and Great Britain must hang their heads in shame. It seems this thought is shared by some of the descendants of the perpetrators of the crimes. From the moment Zwai sets foot on British soil, he’s treated with reverence. Strong hands pass him to strong hands as he trudges his ancestral path. But however thwarted that path might be, the audience can see the evidence mounting. If memories of warriors are cherished and their souls are revered, their resting place can be as in the tomb of kings.

