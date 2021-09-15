Bill Richardson To Headline Open Gates Knowledge Leadership Forum

The Schloss Krumbach International School will host an informative and significant forum on September 28th 2021. The forum, entitled the Open Gates Knowledge Leadership Forum, focuses on the value of multiculturalism. Specifically, the role of multiculturalism in shaping communication as a part of world governance.

The forum features guest speakers who each have a unique perspective to offer students and participants in the forum. Bill Richardson, the American politician, diplomat, and former Governor of New Mexico will headline the event. Other speakers participating in the forum include Larry Bond, Ian Brownlow, Michael Spektor and Vitaly Pruss.

The primary purpose of the forum is to give students of the Schloss Krumbach International School exposure to experts in the fields of business, politics, academia and other spheres. Organizers say the students will have the unique opportunity to engage in dialogue with these experts in the form of Q and A sessions and networking sessions.

Open Gates Knowledge Leadership Forum

The Open Gates Knowledge Leadership Forum asserts that in this day and time, the value of multiculturalism and promoting dialogue has never before been more important and useful. Previous participants say the organizers of the Open Gates Knowledge Leadership Forum “are to be commended for their planning of such an important event, in light of the challenging and perilous times we find ourselves in as an international community.”

Schloss Krumbach International School Talent Foundry

The Schloss Krumbach International School provides a holistic education that allows students to feel confident and cared for. The organization’s mission is to educate, support, and inspire students to reach their full potential, while academically preparing them for lifelong learning.

The school sees itself as a one-of-a-kind talent foundry, Talentschmiede. This foundry works to empower highly qualified young professionals able to recognise, predict and address sustainability challenges with a practical mindset and ethical considerations.

“Our school is a fusion of history and innovation. We live in a castle, study art and do ballet. We also work on digital design solutions, write code and use cutting-edge equipment.”

This will be the third Open Gates Forum hosted by the Schloss Krumbach International School.

Bill Richardson

Former Governor Bill Richardson developed an international reputation and an extensive network of personal contacts through a distinguished career as Congressman, UN Ambassador, and Energy Secretary.

Bill Richardson secured prisoner releases and mediated international conflicts and has a proven track record of negotiating with and earning the trust of international leaders, succeeding in areas of the world where others refuse to negotiate, the Richardson Center notes.