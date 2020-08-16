Taking a Closer Look at how Thailand is Dealing with COVID-19 Epidemic

As COVID-19 continues its ravaging spread worldwide, Thailand is working assiduously to slow down the impact it is having on the country. So far they have implemented various measures to curb the onslaught of the virus. Presently, the virus has reached 3,330 confirmed cases with 58 deaths reported in a population of 70 million. These numbers are expected to climb higher if the government does not find ways to slow down the pace of the virus.

Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar borders that adjoin Thailand are major concerns for the authorities at this time. The nation is still somewhat short of resources and personnel to help with the flow of human traffic such as travelers, workers and traders that enter the country from these neighboring territories.

Before the virus hit, Klong Luek used to be the busiest border where up to 30,000 people and 400 trucks crossed every day. To try and keep the country safe from the deadly virus sweeping the world, the government closed this section of the border on March 23, 2020 in keeping with their national virus control campaign.

Recently though, the authorities re-opened it for pull carts, commercial goods and returning nationals who want to return home. The closure of the Klong Leuk checkpoint border is causing the country to lose an estimated 100 billion baht (US$3.2 billion) per year. The only non-nationals allowed to cross the border that separates Thailand from other regions are those people who are transporting commercial goods.

Other persons such as vehicle drivers and their assistants that cross the Thai border must submit themselves to 14-day quarantine at their own expense if they intend to spend at least one night in the country. Thai nationals hoping to enter their country must obtain a written letter from the nation’s embassy giving them permission to use the border crossing. However, once they enter the country, they too must undergo the same 14-day quarantine as well.

Up to 94 cases of coronavirus tests are done daily at Sa Kaeo’s hospital and this is where returnees that show a temperature of over 37.3 degree centigrade are sent. Those that don’t have such a high temperature are sent to a hotel close to the border where they must spend the next 14 days in quarantine. Health workers are given the job to monitor quarantine persons’ health and their social activities.

As for migrating workers, the Thai authorities are trying to keep them in check. Singapore, which is one of Asia’s most hard-hit nations since the outbreak of the virus began, presently has over 38,000 confirmed cases compared to 1000 in April.

“We have alerted all provinces to mount health checks on migrant communities,” says Dr. Supakit Sirilak, Thailand’s Ministry of Health deputy permanent secretary. He further stated, “We have done saliva testing for COVID-19 on 6,000 migrants in the provinces and they all turned out negative,” as reported by writer Tom Fawthrop of the Diplomat.

Still though, migrant organizations are making their voices heard by sending a clear message to the authorities saying that there is not enough being done by the Thai government in helping migrants.

The Diplomat in one of its articles said that Adisorn Kerdmongkul, Migrants Working Group’s (MWG) manager refutes the claim made by Thailand’s Dr. Sirilak by saying, “Most migrants are not able to take care of themselves financially and their health suffers. At the same time, without thorough testing and medical checks, it is feared that many poor people may be infected.”

“We found that around 500,000 had not received health insurance renewals due to their loss of work permits and about 1,000,000 migrant workers were without social security,” Adisorn went on to add.

Yet, veteran in the Ministry of Health Dr. Sirilak counteracts by making it clear that migrants are getting help. He says, “If migrants have no health insurance and no money to pay for it, then the hospital has to provide free treatment.”

“Migrants are too afraid to visit a hospital without any money because many hospitals will not accept them,” Adisorn replied back.

Thailand’s economy has been greatly affected by the virus; thus, resulting in many job losses across the country, which affected mainly poor and a vast number of middle-class householders as well. The World Bank reports that since the appearance of COVID -19, the country’s economy has fallen by 5% in 2020 and that it will take at least two years to rebuild back to its normal level that it was before the outbreak began.

The hardest-hit sector of the economy is the tourist industry, which was riding at nearly 15% of the country’s GDP. However, since March 20 this all changed as international tourist visits declined.

The export sector is expected to take a drop in 2020 as well. The World Bank expects that the decline in the niche will be around 6.3% since the demand for goods made in Thailand worsens due to the effects of COVID-19 on the country.

Due to the growth of COVID-19 impact on the nation; low consumer spending in the country is causing another major problem for Thailand’s government to cope with. As the slowdown continues, a projected decline of 3.2% is expected to happen in this sector.

Is Thailand prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections? The truth is no country is fully prepared for a second wave of the virus attack and Thailand is no exception. Disease Control Department expert Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul was quick to warn that the country must not relax its effort in the fight against the virus. He warned that a second wave of infections can hit the country anytime soon and that proper steps should be taken to slow down the virus, or better yet totally destroy it.

Since July 1, the government of Thailand has taken a bold step in reopening a limited amount of international flights. However, since the flight restrictions were slowly lifted, only Thai nationals are allowed to travel to the country as officials have placed a ban on all other visiting internationals.

The ban on all international flights in the nation started this year since the virus began spreading from country to country. Some of the only outside internationals that are allowed in the country are humanitarian and medical workers and the 14-day quarantine rule still applies to such people. Additionally, flights that experience technical problems are also allowed to land in Thailand with a disembarkation restriction placed on them.

By September 1, the country is hoping to lift all flight restrictions thus welcoming back visitors to its shores. With the ban on international restrictions lifted, the government is hoping that visitor arrivals will boost the country’s dwindling economy caused by COVID-19 since the infection outbreak began.

What steps can the Thai government take to minimize or destroy the deadly crippling effects of the virus? Apart from the development of a vaccine that will save millions of lives worldwide, there are other steps the Thai government can take to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, Journal Plos Medicine carried out a new study in an effort to help people understand how to stop the spread of the virus without the use of the vaccine. One of the answers they came up with is that if more people do the right things that are necessary in safeguarding their health, transmission risk will greatly diminish. Another point that the authors of the study stressed is that governments need to educate their country’s population about how to stop the virus.

“If a population quickly becomes aware of the coronavirus and effective prevention measures, self-imposed prevention measures can both diminish and postpone the peak number of cases” the authors that carried out the study said in their report, which can be found on Journal Plos Medicine’s website.

Still though, since the outbreak started, Thai government has been educating their people on the importance of social distancing, frequent hand washing and mask wearing, which are the three main weapons used to combat the destructive force of the virus.

For Thailand to stay above the water, the country will have to greatly increase its efforts in educating the people on how to prevent virus infection by applying the three combined methods of social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing as mentioned in the study.

All three methods are crucial if Thailand hopes to counteract the spread of the virus, give its population a greater chance at survival and getting its economy back on track.

“The strength of the economic recovery will depend in part on an effective policy response, in particular effective support to vulnerable households and firms. As the recovery phase begins, a key challenge will be how to help people who lost their jobs connect with the labor market,” says Thailand’s World Bank Country Manager Birgit Hansl as reported on World Bank’s website.

If the nation is successful in beating the rise of COVID-19 by November 2020, the start of 2021 could be a new beginning for the country, one that will see growth happening in all economic sectors. Although the nation might experience economic growth in the coming year due to the clampdown on COVID-19 rise, still it will be a slow and gradual one. Projected growth by experts say that in 2021 Thailand’s economy is expected to be around 4.1% and if this trend continues, it will rise to about 3.6% in 2022.