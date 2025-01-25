CECAFA congress backs FIFA Council candidate, Hassan Waberi Souleiman

Courtesy of the attached pictures is for cecafa media

The member associations of the Council for East and Central African Football Associations [CECAFA], have thrown their full weight behind FIFA Council Candidate, Hassan Waberi Souleiman. This decision was confirmed during the regional Africa football governing body’s ordinary general assembly which ended in Juba, the capital of South Sudan on Wednesday.

The general assembly unanimously approved an agenda which indicates that the 11 members of the CECAFA region have thrown their full support behind the current CAF vice president, Hassan Waberi Souleiman‘s candidacy for the FIFA Council seat.

The CECAFA General Assembly also sent a message of request to other regional football Unions in Africa to support and give Mr. Waberi the opportunity to represent East Africa and beyond in the upcoming FIFA Council. The election will take place in Egypt on the 12th of March 2025.

“Mr. Waberi is the sole candidate for the CECAFA region, he has all our backing to secure the FIFA Council seat” the president of Ethiopian Football Federation, Isayas Jira Bosho, said in his address at the General Assembly on Wednesday. He said CECAFA is united and they have one candidate.

On his part the president of CECAFA, Mr. Wallace Karia, reaffirmed CECAFA’s commitment to support Mr. Waberi as the region’s sole candidate.

The president of Somali Football Federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, added that Mr. Waberi has hugely contributed to the regional football in his capacity as CAF vice president and they expect him to do more for CECAFA and beyond if he secures the FIFA Council seat. “We are throwing all of our support behind Mr. Waberi” added the president of Somali Football Federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed. Representatives from other five zonal unions of Africa were present at the CECAF General Assembly.

This Year’s Regional Activities

The General Assembly has discussed and approved a number of development programs and competitions to be organized in 2025. The host countries of some of the events have been announced while others to be named at a later date.

The CECAFA senior challenge cup will make a comeback this year after a five-year break, although the host nation has not yet been named. The last Challenge Cup was held in Kampala, Uganda in Defamer 2019. Other competitions to be held this year include: CECAFA Kagame club Cup which is to be hosted by Tanzania, CECAFA boys’ Under 17 which will be now be held every year.

For the first time CECAFA will organize beach soccer tournament this year and it will take place in Kenya from end of May to early June 2025. Women’s champions league, women’s Under 17 and schools’ tournaments for boys and girls will also be organized in 2025, as approved by the congress. Countries interested in hosting these events were told to submit their bidding documents with government guarantees.

In terms of development, CECAFA will organize education seminars including, Media training, a course for Technical Study Group, license B coaching course for women and a VAR course.