Are we are all in, or are we all out to rescue our country from the political, medical and legal hijacking? It is again the time for the rise of the people, the counter revolution against tyranny.

The Washington DC Structure

We are living in a dangerous time. Our way of life has been distorted. Our freedom and liberty are being obfuscated.

It is time to examine the system of government.

In Washington there is a war started by the officials against the elected.

Officials are those who work in the civil service, recipients of tenure and most comfortable pensions. The Anthony Fauci types. This system includes senior military officers, attorneys and judges to name a few.

The elected are those who need to stand the test of the voter. These people need to constantly think about the next election. Those whose voter’s ‘sentencing’ can throw them into the street without a job and without a pension. Meaning, they are members of Congress and Senate, the professional politicians.

The officials belittle the elected. Today they are here, tomorrow they are gone and what they already understand in running a country.

The officials want to see the elected in one of two forms: persecuted or tamed.

There are elected officials, not only on one side of the political map, who are already tamed. They do not pose a threat to the officials. And they are therefore considered to be on the side of the “good tyrants” and have immunity.

And there are elected officials, a part of the opposite side of the political map, who dare to be disobedient in the face of the officials, the likes of newly elected congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. They try to monitor the officials and to criticize them. Therefore, the officials will persecute them until the bitter end. Does this appear familiar?

For this purpose, the network of officials built a formidable “intelligence” system. And the public was silent. I.e. using the Israeli Pegasus tracking system with invasive and aggressive measures against public figures and their supporters.

And the number one target of the bureaucracy was Donald Trump and his supporters, whether in the elected government or American citizens.

And the last barrier against this anti-democratic distortion is you and I, the citizens of the United States.

Build-Up of Civil Resistance – Counter Revolution

Is it difficult for you? What can we do, life is difficult. God told us it would be so already in the Garden of Eden.

Learn from the other side – the oppressors – to take advantage of any difficulty, as difficult as it is, and turn it into an opportunity. They are conducting a coup under your nose, for God’s sake.

Remember one thing: you do not raise your hands in surrender in the midst of a battle. Ask Moshe Rabbeinu – Moses – during the Israelites’ battle with Amalek!

There is nothing that terrifies a government more than a mass civil protest. There is nothing that scares a government and its minions more than each and every one of you. It destroys their corrupt and foolish attempt to obfuscate our consciousness as if everything was wonderful, Shangri-La and sweet.

We, the People, the INDIVIDUALS – are the ultimate minority the government fears!

The time has come for people to understand that this is not a matter of Right and Left at all, rather, supporters of democracy versus supporters of fascism, consciously or out of ignorance.

Today everyone has to decide exactly where he or she stands. One cannot sit on the fence indecisive to which side of the fence to jump. Because the moan and groan-krechtzen shouts, the oy-vey, play into the hands of the coup’s keepers.

Do you want to get into a melancholic mood and dip in the bath up over your neck in self-pity? Go ahead, you are welcome. But remember that if you do so, the other side are the oppressors and they will win against you and our freedom. Not because they are stronger, faster, more in control or richer, but because of people who do nothing! Any of us who decide to sit back to see what happens, allow them to win.

The Rise of The People

Today we are fighting for our homeland. Not as a metaphor, but in the most tangible sense.

So please, after you have licked some wounds, gather yourself and stop howling. Leave these luxury expressions until after the end of the struggle. Until after we win back control from the tyrants.

Too many people do not even understand the chaotic reality we live in today.

Those who are leading the protest against the dictatorship need each and every one of us! Together, we can win against the tyrants. But not if we have weakness in our hands or if we have breakdown wailing. Each time any one of us complains about how difficult it is, those who want to control us and their operators mark another tightening notch in the dictatorship belt.

Remember the story of The Three Musketeers, the French historical adventure novel written in 1844 by French author Alexandre Dumas? All for One and One for All?

And again, this is an opportunity to say thank you to the people at the forefront – like the truck drivers of Canada who walk in front of the camp without fear or reservation. They are fighting for you and your freedom, but they can’t do it on their own – they need you to play your small part.