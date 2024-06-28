DADDIO – But Who Is He?

This is a psycho-dramatic character study that takes place during a single cab ride. It hits some high notes and sidesteps others but, by the skin of its teeth, it keeps the ball in play until the meter runs out. For that accomplishment alone, it’s worth a watch.

THE STORY

A pretty young woman (Girlie, played by Dakota Johnson) arrives at JFK airport and takes a taxi home to her Manhattan apartment. The driver (Clark, played by Sean Penn) is a New Yorker who’s spent most of his adult life behind the wheel of a cab. He’s a people-watcher and likes to share his insights with the subjects he finds so fascinating.

Clark deftly surprises his lady passenger with his take on her behavior since she stepped into his cab. His delivery is thespian and the minutiae worthy of an FBI profiler. Girlie is intrigued and their relationship is launched.

Broad strokes of their lives are exchanged and, when challenged, Girlie admits that her lover is married. Clark dives into a passionate diatribe that spells out exactly what she’s let herself in for. It’s priceless, but not just for its lampooning of the world’s most romantic car crash.

The real reason Clark is venting is because the lady in his cab is letting herself be used. He’s angry at the choice she made and, without even knowing it himself, needs to show his disapproval. It’s assumed that the title of the film relates to Girlie’s older, married lover, but it could equally relate to one of life’s protectors. My money’s on the guy who’s taking someone else’s dilemma personally.

The duologue continues but never changes pace or invites conflict. The pair claim to be competitive, but this doesn’t ring true. Their sparring is gentle, but it’s the dirty fighters that get us out of our seats. Confusingly, the story does a U-turn when Girlie describes how her sister used to tie her up. Clark sexualizes the moment by asking if she liked it. The air of expectancy evaporates when Girlie barely reacts; so why go there? And apart from that, it takes Clark out of character. He doesn’t do sleazy.

When the cab ride finally ends, the story is allowed to come to its natural conclusion. Like two passing ships that decided to tread water for a while before going on their way The intent may have been to tell Girlie’s story, but it’s Clark who turns out to be the smartest guy in the room.

It’s so unfortunate that the people with all the answers haven’t got time to run the country because they’re too busy driving cabs and cutting hair.

OPENS JUNE 28, 2024

Written & Directed by Christy Hall

Produced by Creative Artists Agency

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJrr2amlFyc