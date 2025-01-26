Digesting Fire Challenges And After Fire Thoughts

California, with the most ridiculous regulations when it comes to environment and “climate change” is a self-destructive state in this arena.

Early January 2025, Los Angeles suburbs and areas in Los Angeles County were burning to ashes and the firefighters were lacking most of what it took to put out the fire, meaning water.

Not a small number of people think that these fires were arson terrorism, meaning they did not occur accidentally or naturally. Someone lit them up. Possibly someone from a country that hates America, or someone who despises Trump becoming president again.

The fact is that Los Angeles County was on fire, the likes of which California has never experienced or seen before. It was a costly disaster. The loss of life, property damage, ecology and air quality damage is colossal.

The Devastating Effects of the California Wildfires

The fires that raged in Los Angeles for about two weeks, in January 2025, are a painful example of the consequences of natural, or not, disasters. Not only will residents pay the price, but so will the air, soil and ecosystems in the area.

The massive fires that raged in California claimed the lives of 28 people, so far, consumed 40,000 acres, destroyed over 13,000 structures and prompted evacuation orders for up to 200,000 residents.

More fires as this op-ed is published:

Fires in California are not unusual. California burns every year and millions of trees are burned in them.

In 2016 alone an estimated 62 million trees died in California forests due to wildfires.

Some claim that the fires are the result of the climate crisis. I claim that they are the result of human actions. Failed management of ecology and failure of fire extinguishing systems.

The main problem in California is mismanagement of the state’s governance. Also the brainwashed thinking by those who are addicted, like a drug, to the climate crisis concepts, which is basically propaganda that began with people who hate humanity.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the size of the areas burned annually across the United States has been on the rise for 40 years, a trend that has worsened in the last two decades – especially in California. But if you claim that there is a climate crisis, that man-made climate pollution is the problem, not in the US, where air pollution prevention management is more advanced than in most countries in the world. That is why US President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement twice.

Mandating climate crisis awareness is the proper approach, going overboard is utterly wrong.

Paris Agreement on Climate Change

On June 1, 2017, Donald Trump, then U.S. 45th president, announced that the United States would cease all participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation, contending that the agreement would “undermine” the U.S. economy, and put the U.S. “at a permanent disadvantage.”

On his first day in office, January 20, 2025, Mr. Donald Trump, now the 47th U.S. president, issued an Executive Order and again withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement which claims to be a landmark global pact to fight climate change aiming to limit global warming to well below 2°C.

This second pull out makes the U.S. one of only four countries in the world that are not party to the agreement. Trump had long promised to exit the agreement if he returned to office, referring to it again as “unfair” and “one-sided”; that the agreement imposed unfair economic burdens on the U.S. while allowing other countries, like China, to continue polluting.

California Is Prone to Extremes

California is home to people who can be called extremists in thought and behavior. California is also prone to extreme weather cycles that have existed for an untold number of millennia.

As the cliché goes, “As California goes, so goes the nation.”

February and March 2024 were wetter than usual. Rain fell on dry California in abundance. Apparently, little to none of this water blessing was preserved for future rainless days.

Fire Challenges

There are many fire challenges to overcome. Forward Planning can help to mitigate them.

Weather Conditions and How to Counteract Them

As of now, December 2024-January 2025 have been drier than usual. Today, everyone in California, including the state’s governor and city mayors, knows that dryness, temperature, and wind are considered weather conditions that affect the short-term risk of starting fires, the speed of their spread, and their size

In the 21st century, there are enough tools and inventions that enlightened man has invented and installed that should be used to prevent fires like those California has experienced. And the solution is to make sure the tools are in good working order and to use them properly.

In addition to the heavy toll that fires take in both property and life, fires can have other devastating consequences.

Air Pollution

Huge fires release gases and polluting compounds into the air. Carbon monoxide is a toxic byproduct of combustion; it is colorless and odorless, and its inhalation can cause illness and sometimes even death.

In urban areas, following the burning of houses, the fire also releases hazardous substances from what is burned in and around the structure, for example, pollutants from burning plastic.

In addition, fire emits nitrogen oxides, which, when combined with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), found, among other places, in forests, results in ground-level ozone byproduct – a toxic gas in itself that damages human respiratory and cardiovascular systems and is linked to diabetes.

Another type of air pollutant comes from the creation of tiny particles called M25 chemical compounds, which are less than two and a half microns in diameter. These particles are able to travel through the air for enormous distances and can enter the human body through the respiratory system.

In 2024, due to massive wildfires in Canada, New York City’s tiny particles’ pollution jumped 25 times above average.

“There may even be other toxins that we don’t even know about their effect on the air, the soil and the subsoil,” says Naama Tesler, an impact of recurring wildfires doctoral student at the University of Haifa in Israel.

Land Changes

Fire also affects the environment through geomorphological processes – which participate in shaping the landscape process. Fire damages the character of soil properties through chemical and physical changes, which increase the flow of surface runoff, i.e., water flowing on the surface.

A fire event tends to accelerate environmental geomorphological activity, at a rate that depends on the conditions prevailing in it and the severity and frequency of the fires. For example, in mountainous topography, the possibility of landslides endangers habitat that exists on the mountainside.

Soil erosion is more severe after a fire because the soil loses the vegetation that served as a stabilizing protective layer. The burning of organic matter in the soil increases the way the soil, after a severe heat stroke, repels water. In addition, the soil remains more exposed to the blows of raindrops. In steep topography, this encourages rapid soil erosion.

In California, for example, due to fires, the soil surface remains exposed and if rain comes, the soil may wash away and cause mudslides.

Impact of Fires on the Spread of Invasive Plant Species

Fires affect the spread of invasive plant species in environments such as the Mediterranean basin and California. The penetration of invasive plants into natural areas must be dealt with immediately because they change habitats and affect biodiversity.

Frequent fires in the Mediterranean basin cause smoke that fills the air and improves the ability of some invasive species to absorb nutrients. The heat generated during combustion also contributes to the growth of invasive trees and shrubs that cope better with a sudden increase in temperature below the ground.

Invasive Insects Cost Humanity Tens of Billions of Dollars Annually

In some cases, invasive species even possess or develop strategies that cope with fire.

And in the world as a whole there is an additional impact. Some invasive species that have arrived from Europe, Asia or Africa to Australia and America are considered more flammable than resistant native species, which the invasive species push out of the ecosystem.

Conclusion From COP29

During November 2024 the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP29, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

I attended the COP29 and subsequently my understanding is that the commitment to addressing environmental challenges and innovative approach to solutions is embedded in a determined, fair and well calculated, totally apolitical global approach and reasonably and properly directing resources.

Some of the damage from fires can be reduced with the help of an appropriate budget, preventive measures, preparation for treatment, and the involvement of residents. One thing is certain – it is highly advisable to plan ahead.

One such solution is the fire detection from space nanosatellite, by a company such as Terra Space Lab (TSL), a Tel Aviv, Israel-based organization that provides real-time global wildfire early detection, and event monitoring using multispectral infrared sensors.

By utilizing sensors like optical cameras, radar, and infrared imaging, depending on its payload, allowing for detailed monitoring and data collection from a global perspective; essentially acting as a “watchful eye” from orbit, a nanosatellite can detect various things from space, including: environmental changes like wildfires, deforestation, and algal blooms, maritime traffic, infrastructure damage, natural disasters, atmospheric conditions, and even specific objects on Earth’s surface.