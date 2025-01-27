Pape-Dawson Engineers Expands National Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions and High-Profile Projects

San Antonio, TX – In a bold move that underscores its commitment to growth and industry leadership, Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC, one of the nation’s premier civil engineering firms, has made significant strides with recent strategic acquisitions and landmark projects.

With a vision to bring top-tier engineering solutions to a broader audience, Pape-Dawson has acquired three respected engineering firms across the country: Georgia-based Eberly Associates, Texas-based KSA Engineers, and Florida-based GradyMinor. These acquisitions not only expand the company’s geographic footprint but also bolster its expertise in land development, transportation, and municipal infrastructure.

Strengthening Expertise Across Regions

The acquisition of Eberly Associates allows Pape-Dawson to tap into Georgia’s thriving development sector. Known for its innovative landscape architecture and land planning services, Eberly Associates brings a wealth of experience to the Pape-Dawson team, enhancing its ability to meet client needs in a rapidly growing region.

In Texas, the addition of KSA Engineers reinforces Pape-Dawson’s leadership in the Lone Star State. KSA’s proven track record in transportation, water, and municipal engineering projects aligns seamlessly with Pape-Dawson’s mission to deliver sustainable and impactful engineering solutions.

With GradyMinor, Pape-Dawson secures a strong foothold in Florida, further solidifying its presence in the Southeast. GradyMinor’s expertise in residential and commercial land development complements Pape-Dawson’s commitment to fostering growth in communities across the nation.

A New Chapter in NFL Stadium Engineering

Beyond acquisitions, Pape-Dawson is making headlines with its involvement in the NFL stadium business. The firm has been tapped to work on high-profile projects that require a delicate balance of precision, innovation, and sustainability. This milestone demonstrates Pape-Dawson’s capability to handle large-scale, complex engineering challenges, further cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

As Pape-Dawson grows, it remains steadfast in its mission to integrate cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices into its projects. The firm’s dedication to engineering excellence is evident in its ability to adapt to evolving industry demands while maintaining a client-focused approach.

Looking Ahead

With a robust portfolio of acquisitions and projects, Pape-Dawson Engineers continues to set a high standard for excellence in civil engineering. Whether it’s shaping the future of transportation, enhancing land development, or contributing to iconic infrastructure projects, the firm is poised to lead the way for years to come.

About Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC

Founded in 1965, Pape-Dawson Engineers is a leader in civil engineering, providing services in land development, water resources, transportation, GIS, and environmental solutions. With offices in Texas (San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, McKinney), Florida (Naples, Orlando, Jacksonville), and Georgia (Atlanta, Statesboro), the firm has a growing presence nationwide. Pape-Dawson remains dedicated to creating sustainable and impactful projects that transform communities. For more information, visit pape-dawson.com.