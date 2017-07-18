The US, EU At The Crossroad For Iran’s Nuclear Deal

In modern history, Leadership is a critical element to formulate and implement strategy. The leader decides what to do and how to do it.

According to John C. Marewell “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

Over the past 3 decades, leaders, scholars, and policymakers implemented policy and strategy on a global scale that shaped the world’s future. While some of the policies brought about positive impact on the world, others had horrible consequences such as the expansion of terrorism, destruction, and war.

Among the policies that harmed the world was Barack Obama’s Disastrous Middle East policy especially regarding Iran and Syria. Obama’s failed policy of patience, inaction, and indifference towards Iran and Syria gave Iran a free hand to act aggressively towards its neighbors and sponsoring terrorism and gave Assad the Aleppo prize. Assad was able to starve and bludgeon its population into surrender using chemical weapons.

Iran supported Assad through the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who recruited and trained Hezbollah, militias in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Iran and Assad took advantage of the Obama administration’s passivity in the Middle East.

In January 2017, when Obama left the office, the world was a lot less stable than when George W. Bush left office.

Leaders have different notions on how to face the crucial tasks at the crossroads their decision direct the world in two different paths as declared aptly by the American director, comedian Woody Allen: “One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other, to total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly.”

In the wake of the 2nd anniversary of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), There is a growing rift between the United States and Europe over how to engage with JCPOA, For Europe, the nuclear deal facilitates and opens a vast consumer and energy market to companies.

The French energy giant Total signed a $5 billion investment gas deal with Iran this month “We’re here to build bridges, not walls,” Patrick Pouyanné said in an interview with Agence France-Presse at the signing ceremony in Tehran.

Som US Senators demand action, calling the Secretary of State to denounce Iran for its violations of the deal and its belligerent activities. Immediately several Republicans in Congress wanted Tillerson to deny certification this time around so that Congress can restore some sanctions.

Four Senators – Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) – wrote to him on Tuesday.

“The law Congress passed to hold Iran accountable requires the secretary of state and president to certify that this deal is in the vital national security interest of the United States,” Mr. Cotton said on Fox News. “I simply wouldn’t certify that if I was the secretary of state or president.”

The defeat of Obama’s doctrine, which was most obvious in its policy of appeasement toward the fundamentalist regime of Iran is now witnessed in the fate of JCPOA and will definitely have great consequences in future. Events revealed that the Iranian regime, despite having access to a vast new cash stream as a result of President Obama’s Iran Deal, nevertheless continues to prioritize illegal military activity over serving the needs of its people.

Iran’s refusal to render aid to its stricken provinces after devastating storms shows in stark terms how the Deal has been an unmitigated failure. Since the nuclear agreement was adopted last year The latest rocket launch by Iran was the fourth of its kind, in defiance of the United Nation sresolution.

Iran is using the cash it has received from the Obama administration’s ransom payment for just such military expansion, as well as its terrorist activities.

On Jan. 9, 2017, five Iranian vessels under the command of IRGC approached the USS Mahan and two other U.S. ships as they were entering the Strait of Hormuz, south of Iran.

A recently emerged video clip shows a top IRGC commander threatening to unleash terror in the United States. Hassan Abbasi who is known as an IRGC strategist and theorist, threatening to lead “global guerrilla organizations” against the United States’ military and vulnerable targets:

“If only 11 people carried out 9/11, do you realize that the possibility exists for us to do what we want? We don’t need nuclear weapons.”

On May 25, 2017, less than a week after the election, IRGC Air and Space Force commander General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said: “I announce today that in recent years we have built a third underground factory for the manufacture of missiles … We are going to develop our ballistic power.”

John Bolton, a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations was speaking at ‘Free Iran’ Rally in Paris.Bolton said, “For the first time in at least eight years, I can say that we have a president of the United States who is completely and totally opposed to the regime in Tehran.”

“Trump made clear during the election campaign and in numerous statements – ‘and even in tweets’ – since, that he completely opposes the nuclear deal signed by Obama,” Bolton added.

In light of these events, 30 former senior US officials and top military commanders issued a joint statement that said in part: “We believe that change is within reach, not only because the regime is becoming engulfed in crisis, but also because there is a large and growing movement organizing for positive change. A viable organization capable of ending the nightmare of religious dictatorship by establishing freedom and democracy, tolerance, and gender equality has steadily gained visibility, popular support, and international recognition, under the leadership of President-Elect Maryam Rajavi.”